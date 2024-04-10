"Popped champagne and had some tequila last night": Dan Hurley reveals how UConn celebrated national championship win over Purdue

Dan Hurley became the eighth coach in college basketball history to lead a team to back-to-back national titles with a 75-60 victory over the Purdue Boilermakers on Monday. The victory marks the UConn Huskies' sixth championship in program history, moving them into a tie with the North Carolina Tar Heels for the third-most in college basketball.

The Huskies coach talked about how his team celebrated its victory during "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday:

"I had some tequila with a little splash of ginger ale last night and then we had a nice bottle of champagne, too. Somebody put it on ice before we went to the stadium, so somebody knew. So, we popped the champagne; we had some tequila. I thought that was appropriate.

"And now we've got to think of what the next one is. Reign, repeat, rinse? Rinse, repeat, reign? I don't know, man."

The Huskies deserved the celebration after becoming the first team since 2007 to repeat as national champions. Dan Hurley and his staff, however, will likely be back to work soon as the program could see several players declare for the 2024 NBA draft in the coming days.

Dan Hurley weighs in on facing Purdue Boilermakers star Zach Edey

Despite the Purdue Boilermakers' 75-60 loss in the national title game, Zach Edey had yet another big night. The two-time National Player of the Year finished with 37 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks while shooting 15 of 25 from the field and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line.

On "The Pat McAfee Show," UConn coach Dan Hurley discussed facing the Boilermakers star:

"I was on the refs. I was on their a**, man, but the dude, he's a giant, man. He's a 'Game of Thrones' giant out there, and it's like, there's this three seconds rule that they seem to ignore a lot with him and then, you know, he's very physical, and then, you know, they're calling touch fouls.

"So, it brought me back to the Big East Tournament at (Madison Square Garden). I was out of my mind during that game. There was a short guy with a red blazer that I was sparring with during the game. And I was on a 12 last night, and I was at a 12 at MSG. I was a wild man last night, full admission."

Edey likely further elevated his draft stock with yet another big night. The outing wrapped up a six-game stretch during the NCAA Tournament in which he averaged 29.5 points, 14.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 64.1% from the field and 68.2% from the free-throw line.