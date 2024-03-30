Popular college hoops analyst Andraya Carter weighs in on $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark’s entry in the Final Four as “highly unlikely”

Caitlin Clark and Iowa had a remarkable journey to the 2024 NCAA Tournament. Along the way, Clark has shattered numerous milestones and records, notably surpassing Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich to claim the NCAA's all-time leading scorer title. However, her team's chances of reaching the Final Four are being questioned by college hoops analyst, Andraya Carter.

Carter, a former NCAA women's basketball player for the Tennessee Volunteers, appeared on the ESPN morning show "Get Up" and shared her opinions regarding Clark and Iowa's weakness.

"Caitlin Clark and Iowa's chances in getting to the Final Four, highly unlikely in my opinion. I have them beating Colorado ..."

The No. 1 seeded Hawkeyes secured a spot in the Sweet 16, beating teams like No. 16 Holy Cross (91-65) and No. 8 West Virginia (64-54), the latter of which is a team that Carter thinks gave Iowa problems defensively, even though the Mountaineers lacked the size. Clark, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $3.1 million, was a star in both games.

They can seal an Elite Eight spot on Saturday when they take on the No. 17 Colorado Buffaloes at 3:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN analyst thinks Caitlin Clark's Iowa is "undersized"

According to Andraya Carter, Iowa's lack of size will be detrimental to the Hawkeyes' chances of getting past Colorado and LSU/UCLA if they manage to advance to the Elite Eight.

"I do not see how Iowa or Caitlin Clark, the two of them together, getting past LSU or UCLA," Carter said. "Iowa is such an undersized team ... those are two things UCLA and LSU both have."

The ESPN analyst said players like 6-foot-3 Angel Reese (LSU), 6-foot-1 Aneesah Morrow (LSU) and 6-foot-7 Lauren Betts (UCLA) are standing between Clark and Iowa's bid to the Final Four.

These players mentioned on the broadcast have the following stat lines for the 2023-2024 college basketball season:

Player Class Pos Height Summary Angel Reese SR F 6-3 18.7 PTS, 13.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.9 BLK Aneesah Morrow SO F 6-1 16.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Lauren Betts SO C 6-7 14.9 PTS, 9.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.0 BLK

Anchoring the paint for the Hawkeyes are 6-foot-4 Addison O'Grady, 6-foot-3 Sharon Goodman and sophomore sensation 6-foot-2 Hannah Stuelke.

Player Class Pos Height Summary Addison O'Grady 44 F-C 6-4 4.2 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Sharon Goodman 40 C 6-3 4.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Hannah Stuelke 45 F 6-2 14.1 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

O'Grady and Goodman have played great in their respective roles in the team. Stuelke, on the other hand, has the potential to take over the Iowa program once Caitlin Clark leaves for the WNBA. The forward from Cedar Rapids, IA, had 47 points and nine rebounds, going 17 of 20 from the field against Penn State this season, showing flashes of brilliance.

The Hawkeyes need a big game from Stuelke on Saturday against Colorado if they are looking to match up against the star bigs of LSU and UCLA in the next rounds of the tournament.