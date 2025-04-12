Portsmouth Invitational Tournament 2025: Full list of invitees ft. St. John's Deivon Smith

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is held every year as a last-chance opportunity for seniors to show their skills to the NBA and other pro scouts. The event will have 12 games starting on Wednesday. The tournament will take place over four days until the final game is played on Apr. 19. It will be held at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia.
This event has been happening since 1953 and allows players to showcase their talents to scouts in a new environment. The tournament is split into eight teams of eight players for a 12-game tournament.
With the event only a few days away, many invitees have been announced, including big names like St. John's Deivon Smith. Here is a list of invitees for the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.
Full list of invites for the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament
In total, 64 players will participate in the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational. However, only 24 have been made public ahead of the event.
- Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga
- Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico
- John Poulakidas, Yale
- Bez Mbeng, Yale
- Kadin Shedrick, Texas
- Deivon Smith, St. John’s
- Julian Reese, Maryland
- Darius Johnson, UCF
- Erik Reynolds II, St.Joseph’s
- Jamhyl Telfort, Butler
- Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss
- David Joplin, Marquette
- Tyson Degenhart, Boise State
- Viktor Lakhin, Clemson
- Ian Schieffelin, Clemson
- Chase Hunter, Clemson
- Nate Santos, Dayton
- Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M
- Kobe Johnson, UCLA
- Camryn Carter, LSU
- Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss
- Wooga Poplar, Villanova
- Max Shulga, VCU
- Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State
How often do Portsmouth Invitational Tournament players get selected in the NBA draft?
The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is branded as a last-chance opportunity for college players to showcase their skills before the NBA draft. The tournament is exclusively for seniors but does not usually feature players in serious contention to be drafted. As a result, it is uncommon for players invited to this tournament to get picked by an NBA team.
The last time a Portsmouth Invitational Tournament invite got picked in the NBA draft was Tyrese Martin in 2022. The Golden State Warriors selected him with the 51st pick.
However, before that, the tournament had an impressive stretch of success. In 10 years, from 2009 to 2018, 29 players who attended this tournament were drafted by NBA teams. It will be interesting to see if the tournament returns to its success from the 2010s.
