Portsmouth Invitational Tournament 2025: Full list of invitees ft. St. John's Deivon Smith

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is held every year as a last-chance opportunity for seniors to show their skills to the NBA and other pro scouts. The event will have 12 games starting on Wednesday. The tournament will take place over four days until the final game is played on Apr. 19. It will be held at Churchland High School in Portsmouth, Virginia.

Ad

This event has been happening since 1953 and allows players to showcase their talents to scouts in a new environment. The tournament is split into eight teams of eight players for a 12-game tournament.

With the event only a few days away, many invitees have been announced, including big names like St. John's Deivon Smith. Here is a list of invitees for the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament.

Full list of invites for the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational Tournament

In total, 64 players will participate in the 2025 Portsmouth Invitational. However, only 24 have been made public ahead of the event.

Ad

Trending

Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

Gonzaga Nelly Junior Joseph, New Mexico

New Mexico John Poulakidas, Yale

Yale Bez Mbeng, Yale

Yale Kadin Shedrick, Texas

Texas Deivon Smith, St. John’s

St. John’s Julian Reese, Maryland

Maryland Darius Johnson, UCF

UCF Erik Reynolds II, St.Joseph’s

St.Joseph’s Jamhyl Telfort, Butler

Butler Sean Pedulla, Ole Miss

Ole Miss David Joplin, Marquette

Marquette Tyson Degenhart, Boise State

Boise State Viktor Lakhin, Clemson

Clemson Ian Schieffelin, Clemson

Clemson Chase Hunter, Clemson

Clemson Nate Santos, Dayton

Dayton Wade Taylor IV, Texas A&M

Texas A&M Kobe Johnson, UCLA

UCLA Camryn Carter, LSU

LSU Jaemyn Brakefield, Ole Miss

Ole Miss Wooga Poplar, Villanova

Villanova Max Shulga, VCU

VCU Ace Baldwin Jr., Penn State

How often do Portsmouth Invitational Tournament players get selected in the NBA draft?

The Portsmouth Invitational Tournament is branded as a last-chance opportunity for college players to showcase their skills before the NBA draft. The tournament is exclusively for seniors but does not usually feature players in serious contention to be drafted. As a result, it is uncommon for players invited to this tournament to get picked by an NBA team.

Ad

The last time a Portsmouth Invitational Tournament invite got picked in the NBA draft was Tyrese Martin in 2022. The Golden State Warriors selected him with the 51st pick.

However, before that, the tournament had an impressive stretch of success. In 10 years, from 2009 to 2018, 29 players who attended this tournament were drafted by NBA teams. It will be interesting to see if the tournament returns to its success from the 2010s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here