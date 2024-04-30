Potential 2026 NBA draft lottery pick Jayden Quaintance commits to Arizona State ahead of 2024-25 season: Report

Five-star center Jayden Quaintance has reportedly committed to the Arizona Wildcats ahead of the 2024-2025 season. The news was reported by ESPN`s Adrian Wojnarowski on April 29th, following Quaintance's recent de-committed from the Kentucky Wildcats.

Quaintance is a 6 ft. 9 center out of Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, North Carolina. 247Sports ranks him as the best center in the state and the second-best center in the country, as well as the eighth-best player in the class of 2024. Despite being relatively undersized at the center position, it`s his talent that`s keeping him in the highest rungs of his recruiting class.

Here`s the analysis from 247Sports` Adam Finkelstein:

"Jayden Quaintance is one of the most naturally talented prospects in the country. He’s 6-foot-9 with massively long arms (7-foot-3-plus wingspan), vertical athleticism, a strong frame, good hands, soft touch, shooting potential, natural face-up skill, and signs of a passing instinct. He also runs the floor well and is a solid rebounder when he commits himself."

He further added:

"Consistency and efficiency should be the primary objectives for Quaintance moving forward. His overall production can be streaky, often in correlation to his decision-making and shot-selection. He has a tendency to settle for jumpers and hasn’t yet fully grasped how his vast versatility should allow him easier shots, not tougher ones."

Jayden Quaintance is also quite young for his class, as he`s only going to turn 17 years old in July. This means that Arizona basketball is going to get a lot more out of him before he decides to enter the NBA draft when he becomes eligible. Either way, the Wildcats are lucky to land him in a stacked recruiting class, especially with them losing former star Caleb Love to this year`s draft as well.

Jayden Quaintance`s recruiting journey

As previously mentioned, Jayden Quaintance was recruited by the Kentucky Wildcats before he de-committed from them. He asked to be relieved from his letter of intent after former Kentucky coach John Calipari moved to Arkansas, following a few other former Wildcats recruits who have also de-committed.

Louisville is also among Jayden Quaintance`s suitors, with the young man going on an official visit before competing in the Jordan Classic earlier this month (via Sports Illustrated). To round up his list of other recruiters, there`s Arkansas, Memphis, Florida, and Missouri--though the Razorbacks and the Tigers never really panned out with Quaintance postponing both major visits.