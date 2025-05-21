"Pray for those players", "Undoing everything Coach K did": Fans troll Hubert Davis as UNC HC secures training camp job with Team USA

Fans reacted as North Carolina Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis has secured a coaching job outside of his duties with his program this offseason.

On Tuesday, the USA Basketball Men's U19 National Team announced that Davis will be one of the court coaches during their training camp on June 14 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The U19 Team USA squad, highlighted by the likes of Michigan Wolverines guard LJ Cason and incoming San Diego Toreros sophomore Tony Duckett, is set to compete in the 2025 FIBA U19 Men's World Cup from June 28 to July 6 in Lausanne, Switzerland.

College basketball fans, though, aren't in favor of Davis taking on the reigns as one of the court coaches for the U19 Team USA:

"Oh Lord pray for those players," one said.

"Y’all undoing everything Coach K did man," another captioned.

"There goes our chance at winning a trophy," one wrote.

"They must be intentionally tanking for Cam Boozer," a user posted.

Others on X, especially the Tar Heels faithful, were supportive of Davis in his new endeavor, though.

"This is smart. Honestly, I see the vision," one claimed.

"Nice, congrats coach," another shared.

"Pick up some recruits while you're there," one pointed out.

In the 2024-25 season, Davis led North Carolina to an overall 23-14 record, 13-7 in ACC play earlier, and were bounced out in the 2025 ACC tournament semifinal by longtime rivals Duke Blue Devils, 74-71, on March 14.

Arizona Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd will be the main tactician for the 2025 U19 Team USA roster, with court coach Hubert Davis

Despite the announcement of Hubert Davis joining this year's iteration of the U19 Team USA program as a court coach, Arizona Wildcats main tactician Tommy Lloyd is set to be the head coach for the upcoming World Cup.

He will have Davis, along with Alabama Crimson Tide's Nate Oats and Kentucky Wildcats' Mark Pope, as court coaches, while Texas Tech Red Raiders mentor Grant McCasland and Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Micah Shrewsberry will be the assistant coaches.

Last season, Lloyd led the Wildcats to an overall 24-13 record, 14-6 in Big 12 conference play, and the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA national tournament. Meanwhile, Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels were bounced out of March Madness in the first round.

