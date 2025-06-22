  • home icon
"Pre draft workouts are dumb" "Hate this so much": Fans react as Oklahoma standout Jalon Moore suffers major injury days before NBA Draft

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jun 22, 2025 02:48 GMT
Ex-Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore
Ex-Oklahoma forward Jalon Moore

With the NBA draft four days away, Jalon Moore's dreams have been momentarily crushed after he suffered a serious injury on Saturday.

Moore reportedly tore his Achilles during a workout in San Antonio, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

Moore's agent, Mike Silverman, confirmed the injury, suggesting a reevaluation of the pre-draft workout process due to the inherent risks of intensive competitive workouts and extensive travel.

Hoops fans, devastated by Jalon Moore's injury, sided with Silverman and believes the pre-draft process needs to be changed. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Pre draft workouts are dumb the have tape of the whole season," one fan wrote.
"I hate this so much. 😓," another said.
"So sorry to see this!! Sooner fans and rooting for him to make a sulk and speedy recovery. Such a great young man and athlete!!," one commented.
"He should get all expenses and rehab covered by the NBA," another added.
"In a situation like this who is responsible for the medical bills? Do players get insurance as they pursue employment? Does the hosting team cover the expenses of accidents at their workouts? Is Jalon still on his parents’ plan?," one said.
"Hate to see that man, maybe the NBA needs to redo the draft process," another fan chimed in,

Givony added that the Oklahoma standout has undergone surgery and will soon begin his rehabilitation.

Analyst calls Jalon Moore injury a result of excessive draft workout demands

ESPN's NBA draft analyst Jonathan Givony isn't a fan of the current pre-draft workout process that many NBA teams put prospects through.

Following Jalon Moore's Achilles' tear during a pre-draft workout, Givony voiced his opinion regarding the strenuous process.

"Four days before the Draft, many prospects are hobbling to the finish line after crisscrossing the country to participate in grueling, competitive workouts. This was Moore's 13th, with 3 remaining. Fair to question the physical toll involved, relative to the value they provide," Givony wrote on X.
He reported that Moore, who averaged 15.9 points and 5.8 rebounds last season for the Sooners, still had three more workouts scheduled before the NBA draft on Wednesday.

ESPN's latest mock draft had the 6-foot-7 forward going undrafted at No. 63, while CBS Sports ranked Moore No. 76 on its prospect rankings.

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Edited by Bhargav
