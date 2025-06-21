2025 NBA Draft Rumors: Wizards front office in hot pursuit of Spurs' #2 pick to jump from #6 overall

The Washington Wizards are reportedly seeking to trade up in the 2025 NBA draft. On Friday, NBA insider Grant Afseth reported that the Wizards pursued the No. 2 pick, owned by the San Antonio Spurs, to try to land a "long-term answer at point guard."

According to Afseth, the Spurs have made it clear they intend to keep the No. 2 pick. San Antonio reportedly turned down offers from the Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers regarding the selection.

Washington has reportedly made multiple offers to other teams in the top five in hopes of positioning itself to land either projected second pick Dylan Harper or Oklahoma Sooners star Jeremiah Fears.

In ESPN's latest mock draft on Wednesday, Fears is projected to be drafted seventh by the New Orleans Pelicans. However, Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo believe Fears could go as high as No. 5.

Several pundits view Harper as the consensus second-best prospect in the upcoming draft behind Cooper Flagg. The 6-foot-4½ guard put up 19.4 points on 48.4% shooting in his lone season with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

Givony and Woo predict that Harper’s Rutgers teammate, Ace Bailey, could slide to the Wizards at No. 6. However, Afseth said finding a point guard of the future has been the focus of Washington’s front office.

NBA exec says Spurs will only trade the No. 2 pick if it's an 'overpay'

The No. 2 pick of the 2025 NBA draft has been rumored to interest several teams, and trade chatter has intensified with the draft around the corner. According to an article by NBA insider Brandon Robinson on Thursday, league sources have indicated the San Antonio Spurs intend to use the No. 2 pick to draft Dylan Harper.

The Spurs believe that Harper could complement 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Robinson said the Spurs would not trade the second pick unless it’s for an unprotected future first-round pick or an established player with upside.

"San Antonio knows exactly who they want," an executive told Robinson. "They’re not in a rush to trade a top pick unless it’s a clear overpay."

The 2025 NBA draft will be held at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The first round will take place Wednesday, followed by the second round on Thursday.

