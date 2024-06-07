"Prob thought P was for Providence": College hoops fans react to 4-star talent Kanon Catchings' NLI release from Purdue 

Kanon Catchings has been released from his National Letter of Intent (NLI) to the Purdue Boilermakers. The 6-foot-9 talent from Brownsburg had made his commitment to the Boilermakers as a high school junior before signing the NLI last November.

After being released from his National Letter of Intent, the four-star small forward is back in the recruiting cycle and will undoubtedly catch the interest of several teams. Fans took to social media to share their opinions on the latest developments.

One fan joked that Catchings perhaps confused Purdue with Providence:

"Prob thought P was for Providence. Welcome to Friartown."

Another questioned Purdue fans who thought Kanon Catchings would be the next star out of West Lafayette:

"So...What about all those Purdue fans that told me this kid was going to take them to the promised land this year?"

One fan wasn't surprised with the four-star small forward's decision to be released from his National Letter of Intent:

"It amazes me people thought he was going to stay committed. That was a bad fit for both sides."

This fan pondered over whether Catchings could skip college altogether and get some overseas experience before being drafted into the NBA:

"Honestly wonder if he is skipping college altogether. Play overseas for a year then to the NBA? Left Brownsburg high school to play more basketball. I think it is possible. Am I wrong??"

Another fan claimed that Catchings deciding to not play for the Boilermakers was inevitable:

"We all knew this would happen. Purdue people were in denial the whole time."

This fan tried justifying Kanon Catchings' decision to be released from his NLI:

"Tough for Kanon, wasn't a take for Painter. Hate to see it happen but when you have 12 guys on the roster better than him you can't let him stick around."

Matt Painter opens up about Kanon Catchings' release

The Purdue head coach came forward to announce Catchings' intention of being released from his National Letter of Intent. Painter also wished him the best for his future endeavors:

"Kanon has asked for his release from his schoalrship and we have granted him that request. We wish him luck in his future endeavors," Painter said.

Kanon Catchings played three years for Brownsburg High School before joining the Overtime Elite for his senior year. And now despite him not being a part of Purdue's 2024 recruiting class anymore, Painter still has a few talented individuals coming in, including the likes of Gicarri Harris and Daniel Jacobsen.

