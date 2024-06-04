"They can’t keep getting away with this" - Fans react to future Purdue-commit Daniel Jacobsen's at FIBA U18 Americup 

Purdue Boilermakers' 2024 recruiting class commit Daniel Jacobsen showed up on Monday as Team USA took on Argentina in FIBA U18 Americup. The center scored nine points, 10 rebounds and five blocks in 20 minutes of game time as the USA won 88-66.

College basketball fans could not understand how Purdue kept scoring the tallest players available in the league:

"They can't keep getting away with this," a fan wrote.

"Purdue always gets the tallest player," a fan commented.

"Does Purdue have really tall doors or something?!?" another fan questioned.

"Can we ban all people over 7 feet tall from attending Purdue," a user wrote.

Meanwhile, other fans cracked jokes, claiming that Purdue was engineering its tall players:

"This one looks more like a human and less like a homunculus with Lurch DNA. The lab is mastering their craft," one fan joked.

"We grow them in the engineering lab," a Boilermaker fan cheekily explained.

"I just knew this kid went to Purdue before even reading the tweet," another fan wrote.

Daniel Jacobsen explains his reasons for choosing Purdue

The Boilermakers are known to be the best place for big men, after Joe Barry Carroll in the past and Zach Edey in recent times. This seems to have been one of the driving factors behind Daniel Jacobsen's choice of Purdue. The center also had offers from Clemson, Creighton, Minnesota and Wisconsin:

“I really like Purdue because of their play style and their history with bigs,” the center said [via On3]. “I feel like it’s the best place for me to develop and play on a successful team.”

Jacobsen delved more into his relationship with the Purdue staff to 247Sports:

“My relationship with Purdue has been great. I’m really excited to get started there. They’ve come to a couple of my games, which has been nice. They were there to support me and let me know that they’re still watching and to make sure I’m still working, which I am.”

Daniel Jacobsen is one of six new recruits in the Boilermakers roster for the upcoming season. Talking about his potential role in the team, the center added:

“I would describe myself as a stretch five that can not only play around the basketball but shoot the three and pass. I am also a good shot blocker and rebounder.”

What do you think of Daniel Jacobsen joining Purdue? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

