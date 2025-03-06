"Probably a little more spicy that it would be for exam": Paige Bueckers lets her fans in on her gameday fit choices & tackling exam worries

Paige Bueckers' latest NIL venture features a unique perspective on the guard's life. In the video posted on the star's Instagram handle, she compares her pre-game tendencies with her pre-exam practices.

Starting with habits, Bueckers said she runs through practice notes, Chegg and cheat sheets before examinations. For pre-game rituals, she mentioned her essential braids and remembering god.

With that, Bueckers delved into her attires. For exams, she said that she prefers sweatsuits or something comfortable. While she did not specifically mention a look for games, the guard said she opts for something more bold and lively.

"For exam, I'm probably gonna wear something chill, prolly like a sweatsuit," she said. "Outfit for a game will probably be a little more spicy than it would be in exam."

"From exam day to game day, we get it done #getagriponcollege #studyhelp #cheggpartner @chegg," the story read.

Bueckers compares her exam-time habits from game-time rituals | via @paigebueckers/ig

Acc. to On3, Paige Bueckers NIL's deal with Chegg, an education service company, came in the 2023 offseason, making her the first student-athlete ambassador. Her story post is the second such interview the star has done with the brand in the last two weeks.

Bueckers' current stints with Chegg are part of the company's "Get a Grip on College" campaign, focused on relieving the pressure of academics among students. The UConn star spearheaded the brand's "Study Smart" campaign in the initial months of 2024.

Paige Bueckers reflects on the role of NIL in her college journey

During her interview with Yahoo Sports' Isis "Ice" Young, posted on Tuesday, Paige Bueckers reflected on the role of NIL in women's basketball growth. She also shared that the concept helped her live many of her dreams in her young career.

"I think it's huge, four years ago the NIL started - just being able to capitalize on your Name, Image, your Likeness - building your wealth while you're still in college, getting those opportunities to build relationships with partners, brands," she said (5:48).

"Since NIL came into college sports I've had a lot of my young dreams come through. Being able to work with Nike, with Gatorade and other companies like that. It's been really awesome to see and it has helped the game grow so much in terms of visibility."

Paige Bueckers has one of the biggest NIL valuations in women's sports. It was last evaluated at $1.4 million, sitting close to Flau'jae Johnson's $1.5 million for the best in women's basketball.

