“Protect Mel Gibson at all costs”: Antonio Brown subtly roasts Caitlin Clark over referees call at Iowa vs WVU game

Former Super Bowl champ Antonio Brown once again took a jab at Iowa Hawkeyes' star Caitlin Clark. The Hawkeyes succeeded in defeating the West Virginia Mountaineers with a 64-54 final score, securing their berth in the Sweet 16 games in this year's NCAA tournament.

West Virginia put up a strong defensive performance against the nation's No. 1 scoring offense but was unable to clinch the victory after a hard-fought battle.

But fans on social media expressed their dissatisfaction with the officiating of the game, claiming that the referees were being partial to Caitlin Clark and Iowa.

Brown also took to X to subtly roast Clark with another Mel Gibson reference, while also taking a jab at the officiating of the Iowa vs West Virginia second-round showdown.

"Protect Mel Gibson at all costs $," AB wrote when questioned about his thoughts on the Iowa vs WVU game.

As per the stat sheet of the game, one of the biggest disparities between the two teams was in the number of fouls that were called. The Mountaineers were called for a total of 27 personal fouls, compared to the 11 fouls called on the Hawkeyes. Apart from this, Iowa shot 30 free throws while scoring 25 of them, whereas the Mountaineers had only five free throws and scored three of them.

Caitlin Clark scored 11 of her 32 points through these free throws to break Kelsey Plum's single-season point record with a total of 1,113 points this season. This disparity in the foul count also led to West Virginia football head coach commenting on social media.

"Loved watching you compete all year. Team had grit and toughness! free throw comparison tonight?!," Brown wrote on X

Even NBA star Damian Lillard expressed his thoughts on the foul disparity during the second-round showdown between the two teams.

"I feel like West Virginia women's team getting did bad by these refs," Lillard tweeted on X.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa advance to the Sweet 16

Despite the callout of the officiating of the game, Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes now advance to the Sweet 16, where they are scheduled to face the Colorado Buffaloes this weekend.

The Buffs secured their Sweet 16 berth following a 63-50 victory over Kansas State in the second round. Can the Hawkeyes go on to reach the finals for a shot at redemption and secure the national championship?

