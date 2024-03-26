Top 10 most successful college basketball teams of all-time in March Madness ft. UCLA Bruins

With a March Madness full of high-seeded victories, some of college basketball's top programs may add to prior success. It's already been a big March Madness for several of the all-time top college basketball programs. Here's a rundown of the top teams, even including those like UCLA and Kentucky, that won't add to their list of accolades in 2024.

Top 10 most successful college basketball teams of all-time in March Madness

RJ Davis and North Carolina look to improve on an NCAA Tournament resume that is already tops in wins and Final Four appearances.

#10. Villanova

Villanova is here because the Wildcats win titles. With three championships in six Final Four appearances, they know how to close the tournament out. Nova's 71 Tournament wins are also in the top ten all-time. The Wildcats' high profile is a recent March Madness phenomenon, but it's still impressive.

#9. Louisville

Put an asterisk on this one. Louisville has won 76 NCAA Tournament games and three NCAA titles. The third, in 2013, was vacated by the NCAA. But that's always an odd kettle of fish to open. Louisville won the games, and the viewing public can't unsee it. The Cardinals have reached 10 Final Fours, even if two are similarly vacated.

As time passes and the NCAA's role in the governance of college athletics gets increasingly remote, it's probably time to reconsider all these "vacated" records. That said, even without the vacated March Madness totals, Louisville is an excellent program.

#8. Michigan State

The Spartans can only claim a pair of national titles (1979 and 2000), which gives them the lowest total on this list. But their 10 Final Four appearances are sixth-best all-time, and their 74 NCAA Tournament wins are the seventh-highest total. The Spartans' spot would be more secure with another NCAA crown, but it's not as if the only March Madness success is winning the title.

#7. Indiana

Unlike some of the teams on this list, Indiana hasn't done much to talk about in recent March Madness appearances. The Hoosiers have 68 tournament wins and have reached the Final Four eight times. But the last such visit came in 2002. Likewise, Indiana has won five NCAA titles, but the last came in 1987. Until they have some recent success, the Hoosiers are just hanging on here.

6. UConn

Connecticut's NCAA Tournament history is brief. Their 67 tournament wins don't reach the top 10 all-time. Neither does their six Final Four appearances. But the Huskies have taken care of tournament business well. With five NCAA crowns in the last quarter century, UConn has certainly staked its claim to glory.

Only six schools have ever won five NCAA titles. With UConn a favorite to claim a sixth, it's worth noting that it would jump the Huskies into a third-place tie with North Carolina, behind only Kentucky and UCLA in national championships.

#5. Duke

With 17 Final Four appearances (tied for second most) and five NCAA titles, Duke has certainly earned its place on the Mount Rushmore of legendary college basketball teams. With 120 tournament victories and counting (third-most), the Blue Devils could claim a higher spot.

However, Duke's March Madness success is entirely a recent phenomenon. The team didn't win an NCAA title before 1991 and hasn't won one with a coach other than "Coach K." Until that day comes, fifth place will have to do.

#4. Kansas

Kansas has won 117 NCAA Tournament games and reached 15 Final Fours, good for fourth and fifth place, respectively all-time. The Jayhawks have four titles but get some extra credit for winning in four different decades. Given the program's consistency under Bill Self (this season not included), Kansas remains one of college basketball's blue-blood programs.

#3. North Carolina

North Carolina's 21 Final Four appearances and 134 tournament wins are the sport's gold standard. That said, UNC has won "only" six championships, and until recent success under Roy Williams, the school could have claimed underachiever status.

Williams's three titles not only give the Tar Heels legitimacy near the top of the list but also suggest that UNC could claim one of the top two spots. Excellent through the years, Carolina's March Madness consistency could overtake the top two teams.

#2. Kentucky

The Wildcats' eight NCAA titles have included championships under five different coaches. UK's 17 Final Four appearances tie it for second all-time, and its 132 NCAA Tournament wins also tuck in second, just behind North Carolina. While Kentucky did win four titles under Adolph Rupp, winning championships in five different decades is a feat only North Carolina has matched.

#1. UCLA

The Bruins earn a spot atop the list of successful programs with 11 NCAA titles, three more than second-place Kentucky. Yes, 10 of the titles were won during a single burst of glory, but UCLA hasn't been bad otherwise. The Bruins' 17 Final Fours tie for second all-time, and their 114 tournament wins are fifth best ever.

UCLA is here because of John Wooden, but they've continued to be a relatively top program even after his glory run. This season wasn't kind to the Bruins, but they'll probably be back near the top soon.

