“Proud of my daughter” - Anthony Edwards has a unique message for South Carolina star Raven Johnson after thrilling national championship victory

Raven Johnson was one of the most important players in South Carolina’s run to the national championship. The point guard didn't do much scoring in the title game against Iowa. However, she played a vital role defensively, ensuring Caitlin Clark was locked down.

The former five-star recruit’s performance in the national championship game on Sunday has continued to garner a lot of praise across the country. It was a fantastic way to get revenge following the disrespect she suffered from Clark when they met in the Final Four last year.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards offered his praise on Raven Johnson. Ant-Man quoted a post made by Johnson on X and wrote he is proud of the Gamecocks' guard. He referred to her in the post as his daughter.

“Proud of my daughter @HollywoodRaven," Edwards tweeted.

Raven Johnson came ready for Caitlin Clark

In the opening quarter of the championship game, with Bree Hall primarily defending her, Caitlin Clark made history by scoring 18 points, propelling Iowa to a double-digit lead. That gave Iowa the early momentum in the electrifying game.

However, in the second quarter, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley made a strategic adjustment, assigning Raven Johnson to guard Clark. From that point on, the dynamics of the game shifted significantly. Johnson said after the game that she came ready for the Hawkeyes star.

"I was ready for the moment," Johnson said. "I studied her moves, and I was ready. I had confidence this year. I was telling myself last year was not going to happen again."

Last year in Iowa's 77-73 semifinal win over then-undefeated South Carolina, Clark waved off Johnson while dribbling behind the 3-point line, leaving her completely unguarded. Despite the clear opportunity for a wide-open shot, Johnson opted not to take it. This act of disrespect from Clark towards Johnson quickly gained traction and went viral.

Dawn Staley believes the disrespect was psychologically helpful for Johnson

The viral humiliation in the previous year didn't go well with Raven Johnson. She almost considered quitting basketball after the video widely trended on social media.

"For Raven, I think it was psychologically helpful to be able to play Iowa and Caitlin, to just release," South Carolina coach Dawn Staley said. "As a player, you want to release certain things that have held you captive. And I do think the waving off in the Final Four last year held her captive.”

Following South Carolina's 87-75 win for the national championship on Monday, Johnson is expected to remain one of South Carolina's top players next season. The undefeated Gamecocks (38-0) will undoubtedly aim to retain the coveted title next season.