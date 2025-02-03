"Proud father" Anthony Edwards jokingly reacts to 21yr old South Carolina star Raven Johnson's latest social media post

NBA star Anthony Edwards recently had a playful interaction on social media with South Carolina Gamecocks standout guard Raven Johnson.

The Timberwolves All-Star jokingly referred to himself as a "proud father" in his latest Instagram Story on Sunday, where he shared Johnson’s post and added the caption:

"Proud father"

Anthony Edwards' latest Instagram story | Credits: Anthony Edwards (@theanthonyedwards_)

Their friendship has been visible online. Last October, Johnson humorously called Edwards her “son” and claimed she taught him “everything he knew. " She also sent him a birthday message in August, playfully remarking that he was "getting old" as he turned 23.

Edwards, in turn, took to X (Twitter) to express that he was “proud of his daughter” after Johnson secured a National Championship victory last April.

Their bond goes back to their high school years in Atlanta, Georgia, where they frequently trained and played one-on-one games together. Edwards played for Therrell and Holy Spirit Prep before spending one year with the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2019-2020 season, while Johnson attended Westlake.

Raven Johnson acknowledges Anthony Edwards' support during tough times

Despite their years of friendship, Johnson has also credited Edwards for being a mentor during difficult moments in her career.

In an article for The Players' Tribune, she shared how Edwards reached out to encourage her after she struggled with self-doubt following a moment in the 2023 Final Four, when Caitlin Clark waved her off as the Gamecocks failed to defend their title and fell to the Hawkeyes.

"He basically told me to use it as fuel to sharpen my game. I remember he was like, ‘Don’t let this bring you down. You know who you are … so you can’t let this situation change you,’” Johnson recalled Edwards’ words of advice.

Currently, Johnson is in her junior season with the Gamecocks, having already won two National Championships in 2022 and 2024. As the starting guard for the No. 2-ranked Gamecocks, who hold a 19-1 record, she is aiming for a third title.

Meanwhile, Edwards is thriving with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently seventh in the Western Conference with a 27-22 record. He has earned his third consecutive All-Star selection and is looking to lead his team on another deep playoff run after reaching the Western Conference Finals last season against the Dallas Mavericks.

