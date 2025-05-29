“Proud” JuJu Watkins joins WNBA legend Sue Bird and others for Nike’s Athlete Think Tank

JuJu Watkins is busy with more than just her ACL recovery this offseason. The USC star appeared at the Nike Athlete Think Tank alongside other star athletes and coaches, including WNBA legend Sue Bird and North Carolina field hockey coach Erin Matson. Watkins posted about the event on Instagram on Thursday.

"I'm so proud to have joined the fourth cohort of @nike Athlete Think Tank!" Watkins wrote. "Having the chance to connect with other athletes and coaches and talk about the things that matter to us and that matter to the next generation of girls has been such a powerful experience. I can't wait to see what we do together next!"

In her post, Watkins also included a quote reflecting on what being a part of the Nike Athlete Think Tank means to her.

"I'm still early in my journey, but I already know the impact we can have as athletes — not just in sport, but in the communities that have poured into us and shaped who we are," Watkins said. "Athlete Think Tank gives me the platform to give back, uplift others and help build stronger, more connected communities for the next generation."

Watkins is using her influence for good this offseason, as highlighted by her work with Nike Athlete Think Tank.

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

JuJu Watkins won AP Player of the Year

Despite the fact that her postseason run was cut short by her ACL tear, JuJu Watkins was named AP Player of the Year in April. She became just the fourth sophomore to win the award.

"I'm just so honored to be recognized in this fashion," Watkins said. "I want to thank my teammates, my amazing coaches, my family and friends. They made all this possible. I feel so blessed to be able to do what I love."

Watkins was named USBWA National Freshman of the Year in her first season with the Trojans and continued to grow her talents as a sophomore. Last season, the star guard led USC in points (23.9) and assists per game (3.4).

NCAA Women's Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round USC-Mississippi State - Source: Imagn

Watkins utilized her versatility and efficiency to help lead the Trojans to a No. 1 seed in March Madness. The guard tore her ACL in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, ending her hopes of winning a national title in her sophomore year.

