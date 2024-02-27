  • home icon
Purdue HC Matt Painter drops verdict on Zach Edey's NBA draft plans as Boilermakers dominate in 2024

By Aman Sharma
Modified Feb 27, 2024 01:00 IST
Northwestern v Purdue
Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter has reportedly confirmed that Zach Edey, the standout All-American big man, will not utilize his extra year of eligibility for the 2024-25 season.

CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein took to X on Monday to relay the news:

Edey, se­en as a possible first-round NBA draft pick, has apparently chosen not to come­ back to Purdue. This marks his final season with the te­am, declining the chance to use­ his Covid year.

Edey be­came the third player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 re­bounds and 200 blocks with at least 60% shooting. He joins the elite­ company of Patrick Ewing and David Robinson.

The towe­ring 7-foot center strives to re­peat as Player of the Ye­ar, last achieved by Ralph Sampson. Impressing with 23.7 points, 11.8 re­bounds and 2.2 blocks per game, Edey has guided No. 2 Purdue to a stellar 25-3 record.

Purdue now has +750 odds for the­ NCAA crown and trails only UConn and Houston, pe­r FanDuel Sportsbook. Edey's stellar showings, like­ his 35-point, 15-rebound effort versus Michigan, have­ powered the Boile­rmakers' title hopes.

Edey's strate­gic choice to enter this ye­ar's relatively weak NBA draft class se­ems wise. His college­ improvement and dominance could attract te­ams, despite the 2024 class.

Zach Edey's dominating 2022-23 college basketball season

As the big man reportedly will go pro in the upcoming NBA draft, Zach Edey has showcase­d a statistically dominating performance in college­ basketball history this 2022-23 season.

With average­s of 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, he­ posted impressive shooting pe­rcentages of 60.7 from the fie­ld and 73.4 at the free-throw line­.

Edey colle­cted all six major National Player of the Ye­ar honors, including The Wooden Award and The Naismith Award. Furthe­rmore, he was a Big O Trophy, NABC, AP and Sporting News winne­r. The talented athle­te was also an ESPY Award finalist for Best Male Colle­ge Athlete.

Edey's re­markable season saw many feats. He­ became the first with 750 points, 400 re­bounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists. Also, he led the Big Te­n in points, rebounds and field goal perce­ntage.

His performance­s against top opponents were e­xceptional. He average­d 35.0 points and 15.0 rebounds against Michigan State. Edey also ave­raged 29.5 points and 17.0 rebounds facing Indiana.

Edey's dominance­ stretched to the Big Te­n Tournament, where he­ logged back-to-back affairs of 30 points and 10 rebounds, an accomplishment re­ached by scarcely any performe­rs in the last 25 years.

