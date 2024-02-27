Purdue HC Matt Painter drops verdict on Zach Edey's NBA draft plans as Boilermakers dominate in 2024

Purdue Boilermakers coach Matt Painter has reportedly confirmed that Zach Edey, the standout All-American big man, will not utilize his extra year of eligibility for the 2024-25 season.
CBS Sports reporter Jon Rothstein took to X on Monday to relay the news:
Edey, seen as a possible first-round NBA draft pick, has apparently chosen not to come back to Purdue. This marks his final season with the team, declining the chance to use his Covid year.
Edey became the third player in NCAA history with 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 200 blocks with at least 60% shooting. He joins the elite company of Patrick Ewing and David Robinson.
The towering 7-foot center strives to repeat as Player of the Year, last achieved by Ralph Sampson. Impressing with 23.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game, Edey has guided No. 2 Purdue to a stellar 25-3 record.
Purdue now has +750 odds for the NCAA crown and trails only UConn and Houston, per FanDuel Sportsbook. Edey's stellar showings, like his 35-point, 15-rebound effort versus Michigan, have powered the Boilermakers' title hopes.
Edey's strategic choice to enter this year's relatively weak NBA draft class seems wise. His college improvement and dominance could attract teams, despite the 2024 class.
Zach Edey's dominating 2022-23 college basketball season
As the big man reportedly will go pro in the upcoming NBA draft, Zach Edey has showcased a statistically dominating performance in college basketball history this 2022-23 season.
With averages of 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 assists per game, he posted impressive shooting percentages of 60.7 from the field and 73.4 at the free-throw line.
Edey collected all six major National Player of the Year honors, including The Wooden Award and The Naismith Award. Furthermore, he was a Big O Trophy, NABC, AP and Sporting News winner. The talented athlete was also an ESPY Award finalist for Best Male College Athlete.
Edey's remarkable season saw many feats. He became the first with 750 points, 400 rebounds, 70 blocks and 50 assists. Also, he led the Big Ten in points, rebounds and field goal percentage.
His performances against top opponents were exceptional. He averaged 35.0 points and 15.0 rebounds against Michigan State. Edey also averaged 29.5 points and 17.0 rebounds facing Indiana.
Edey's dominance stretched to the Big Ten Tournament, where he logged back-to-back affairs of 30 points and 10 rebounds, an accomplishment reached by scarcely any performers in the last 25 years.
