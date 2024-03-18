Purdue's placement as No. 1 seed in the Midwest region leaves fans with a bitter taste

Purdue earned a No. 1 seed for the second straight season Selection Sunday stamping their standing. But some fans weren't happy with all of the selection committee's decisions. Their choice of third-ranked Purdue as the top seed in the Midwest region left some unhappy, and they complained on X.

On the Purdue Boilermakers men's basketball team's X page, the team shared a post celebrating its selection as the No. 1 seed. Some fans, though, were having none of it.

"How is this team a 1 seed?"

"BS draw. Won't make it out of sweet 16."

"Overrrated."

"Frauds."

"And still not doing a damn thing in the tourney."

Some fans reminded Purdue of its exit from last year's tournament. Despite beingthe top-ranked team during the year, the Boilermakers became only the second No. 1 seed to fall to a No. 16 seed, losing 63-58 to Fairleigh-Dickinson in the first round in the East.

The Boilermakers lost to double-digit seeds in the previous two seasons as well, losing as a No. 4 seed to No. 13 North Texas 78-69 in the first round (in the South) in 2021 and falling 63-58 as a No. 3 seed to No. 15 Saint Peter's in the Sweet 16 (in the East) in 2022.

"Can't wait to see another first round exit."

"Just to be dropped by the 16 seed again."

"This means nothing to you guys lol."

"It's gonna happen again! Come on 16 seed!!!!!"

"Number 1? Yeah gonna be a quck exit from choking."

A few fans could see the humor in the entire scenario. According to them, the team that ends up with the 16th seed after the First Four concludes could have a golden opportunity.

"Montana State or Gambling State will have the opportunity to do the funniest thing of all time."

He wasn't the only one as one fan brought out the classic "Okay, Here we go again" meme from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

A few fans, though, targeted Zach Edey in particular.

"Good luck...Edey won't get baby calls from big ten refs anymore."

Is the fan hate for Purdue justified?

Last year's Boilermakers team was just as dominant as this one. At 30-5, their record was nearly identical to this year's team at 29-4. The team has gone through some changes, and Zach Edey has taken another step forward, despite fans' complaints about his free-throw drawing ways.

After averaging 22.3 points last season, he upped his scoring average to 24.4 while maintaining similar efficiency. His rebounding numbers stayed almost the same, along with a slight uptick in passing (2.1 assists from 1.5) and blocks (2.2 from 2.1).

Zach Edey for Purdue

The problem with Purdue remains people's beliefs. As some of the comments on Twitter alluded to, last year's team came off a dominant run in the Big 10 but was upset in the first game against heavy underdog Fairleigh-Dickinson.

Do you think this season will be a different story for the Purdue Boilermakers? Let us know in the comments below.