Purdue vs Minnesota basketball injury report, February 15: Latest on Dawson Garcia and Erick Reader

We have an exciting matchup in the Big Ten Conference between the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday night. Injuries will play a factor in how this game could wind up, as some significant players appear on the game's injury report.

But which players have a chance of not suiting up for today's action that means a lot for the Big Ten Conference standings? Let's look at the college basketball injury report and discuss the most recent injury update for this game.

Purdue vs. Minnesota Injury Report

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota

Junior forward Dawson Garcia is the biggest name for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, but he could miss the game due to a groin injury. Against Iowa on Sunday, he took a low blow that forced him to miss the remainder of the game. Coach Ben Johnson spoke on his radio show about Garcia's status for this upcoming game.

"We'll see how he looks, feels and responds by gameday. We won't know until then," Johnson said. (h/t Sports Illustrated).

Garcia has been doing very well throughout the season. In 20 games, he posted 17.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and 1.0 steals in 31.3 minutes per game. He has been able to shoot the ball well, as he is 46.1% overall, 28.6% from beyond the arc and 81.9% from the free-throw line.

Erick Reader, Minnesota

Freshman forward Erick Reader is dealing with an undisclosed injury and only has appeared in two games. He has not played since Dec. 12 against the IUPUI Jaguars and does not have any timetable to return to the court. So far this season, Reader is averaging 2.0 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.5 turnovers in 3.5 minutes per game.

Reader has not attempted a three-point or free-throw attempt but went 2-for-4 (50.0%) from the floor. While it is not expected that he will be available for tonight's game or the remainder of the regular season.

