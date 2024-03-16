Purdue vs Wisconsin basketball Injury report and predictions, March 16: Latest on Chucky Hepburn, Braden Smith and more

The Wisconsin Badgers and the third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers face off in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference on Saturday. The injury report includes players on both sides who may miss the most important game of this season.

Let's take a closer look at the injury report and talk about the latest injury news.

Purdue vs Wisconsin basketball injury report

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin

Junior guard Chucky Hepburn has been listed as questionable for today's game with a lower body injury. He was able to play in the second round matchup on Thursday in the Big Ten Conference Tournament but missed the quarterfinals game.

Hepburn has appeared in 32 games and is playing 33 minutes while shooting 40.9% from the floor and 31.5% from beyond the arc. He is averaging 8.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season.

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin

Senior forward Tyler Wahl has been listed as questionable with a knee injury for this game. He was able to play in the quarterfinals of the tournament on Friday and would be a massive loss if he is out.

In 33 games, he has a 55.1/25.0/66.4 shooting split with 11.1 points and 5.6 rebounds per game.

Braden Smith, Purdue

Sophomore guard Braden Smith has been listed as questionable due to a calf injury he suffered in the second half of the Big Ten Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Smith has been a critical piece for the Boilermakers, averaging 12.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game and shooting 45.1% from three.

Purdue vs Wisconsin basketball predictions

The Purdue Boilermakers are considered a 5.5-point favorite in this game and even with Braden Smith being questionable, the Badgers do not have an answer to slow down center Zach Edey.

In two games during the regular season against Wisconsin, Edey posted 21.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.0 blocks per game.

Wisconsin has been playing well, but Purdue is one of the best in the country. Due to the skill gap, go with the Purdue Boilermakers to cover the spread in this game going forward.

