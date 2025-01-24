“Put him over Cooper Flagg now”: College hoops fans react as Baylor’s VJ Edgecombe puts up an explosive performance vs Kansas State

VJ Edgecombe posted his best college game yet on Wednesday as Baylor hosted Kansas State. The freshman posted 30 points on 8 of 13 shooting alongside three assists and two steals to help the Bears defeat the Wildcats 70-62. Trailing by four at the half, BU was down 12 (40-28) less than four minutes after the break.

With that, Edgecombe posted 20 points in the last 12 minutes of the contest, helping Baylor shrug off its two-game losing streak. He also dished Jalen Celestine on the 3-point line twice in the stretch, both shots helping the Bears reclaim the lead. The program posted two of Edgecombe's dunks on Instagram to celebrate the performance.

Fans rushed to the comment section, comparing VJ Edgecombe to Cooper Flagg, Jimmy Butler and more.

"Put him over Flagg now," a fan wrote.

"Reminds me of whitehead and hunter from hawks with his game size and how he moves and I see sumn young micheal kidd in em the way he cuts and slashes," another fan commented.

"Reminds me of Jimmy Butler," another fan wrote.

Some fans praised the freshman's skills:

"Okay yo hold tf up, FRESHMAN? i thought this dude was like a junior😭😭😭" a fan commented.

"We’re seeing him develop his game in front of our eyes," another fan wrote.

"THANK YOU FOR FLYING AIR EDGECOMBE ✈️🐻🔥" another fan commented.

Fans react to VJ Edgecombe's 30-point game

VJ Edgecombe talks about his career-best night

VJ Edgecombe credited his 30-point outing to his teammates in the post-game conference. He said that his motivation to score was Baylor's need to win and the urge to give coach Scott Drew a win over Kansas State's Jerome Tang.

"I don't think I carried anything on my back, I have my teammates beside me the whole time," he said. "I just want to win, I just want to do anything to win and that takes scoring tonight.

"And like I said, definitely wanted to get coach Drew his dub against coach Tang, who have a great program over there and he is a great coach also. I just want to win man, that's the main thing. It started two days ago when we started preparing for them, like I said, the battle is won before the fight."

Expand Tweet

VJ Edgecombe's knack for connecting with the basket on drives stood out throughout the game as he posted a career-high 11 of 12 free-throw shooting. Since the freshman has already solidified his defensive abilities, more performances like this can push him into the group of commendable two-way players like Cooper Flagg.

