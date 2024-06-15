Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb was hired as the new head coach of Green Bay's men's basketball team in May 2024. To congratulate Gottlieb's hiring, noted Green Bay Packers fan and five-time Grammy award winner, Lil Wayne aka Lil Tunechi, dedicated a message for him.

The famous rapper uploaded a reel on his Instagram account on Friday to support Gottlieb's future at Pheonix. Lil Wayne said:

"I just wanna say congratulations to my bro, Dougie G...You got a new fan," he said. "So, to the alumni, the student-athletes, the community, the whole Wisconsin, the whole Green Bay, the players, everybody, the families of the players, the families of the students, everybody, everybody. You got you a coach, man. Dougie G. You got you a coach, man. For real, for real.

"All I know about Dougie G is basketball, and all Dougie G knows is basketball. And now, all I know about Dougie G is UWGB basketball."

The head coach thanked Lil Wayne by resharing the video on his Instagram story. Doug Gottlieb wrote:

"My guy!!! Thank you!"

The video is a great motivation for Doug Gottlieb, who must be building the roster of the team while facing the challenges related to recruitment.

Doug Gottlieb will be coaching for the first time at Green Bay

Gottlieb is the son of UW-Milwaukee coach Bob Gottlieb, who also played his college basketball at Oklahoma State. He was one of the five finalists for the job in 2023. The Milwaukee native has the record of the all-time assist leader in NCAA history at Notre Dame.

Although Gottlieb does not have any experience as a head coach, he won a gold medal as Team USA's coach at the 2017 Maccabiah Games.

The head coach received commitments from Dono van Santoro, a former Providence forward, and Isaiah Miranda, a former Oklahoma State center. Doug will continue to bring talented players to the squad who can help the team deliver games in the upcoming college basketball season.

