UWGB hires radio host Doug Gottlieb as new coach for 2024-25 college basketball season

Ex-Oklahoma State guard and current Fox Sports radio host Doug Gottlieb is the new coach of Green Bay men's basketball, the school announced on Tuesday. Gottlieb replaces Sundance Wicks, the 2023-24 Horizon League Coach of the Year, who left for the Wyoming job.

Doug Gottlieb's first stint as head coach

Doug Gottlieb was one of five finalists for the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay job a year ago before Sundance Wicks got the nod.

The Milwaukee native who began his college playing career at Notre Dame has his name engraved as the all-time assist leader in NCAA history.

Gottlieb also played for Oklahoma State from 1997 to 2000 and holds several school records. He played 97 games over three seasons with the Cowboys and averaged 5.2 points and 8.2 assists per contest. OSU made it to the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons with Gottlieb, advancing to the Elite Eight before losing to Florida in his final year.

His late father was also a coach at UW-Milwaukee for five seasons (1975-80).

While he has no experience as a head coach, he won a gold medal as Team USA's coach at the 2017 Maccabiah Games with the U.S. defeating France 75-67.

Doug Gottlieb's radio show

After his pro career in the United States Basketball League as well as overseas, Doug Gottlieb moved to broadcasting. He was also a co-host of ESPN Radio's "GameNight," working as a college basketball analyst for the network.

After leaving ESPN in 2012, Gottlieb worked for CBS and CBS Sports Radio. Currently, he works for Fox Sports, covering college basketball, and hosts "The Doug Gottlieb Show."

Gottlieb will keep his radio show while coaching the Green Bay Phoenix. While this is a unique dynamic, it's believed that the program will get national exposure.

