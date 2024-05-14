Watch: LeBron James' son Bronny James showcases his athleticism with 40.5-inch max vertical jump at 2024 NBA draft combine

At the 2024 NBA draft combine, USC guard Bronny James stepped up to the plate and showed off his max vertical jump as part of the on-hand tests. Safe to say, LeBron James` eldest son is certainly athletically gifted – even if his stats during his freshman year at SoCal might paint a different picture.

A video of Bronny doing the max vertical jump test was posted online, with NBACentral sharing it on X/Twitter:

Expand Tweet

As one could see, the 6-foot-2 guard got some major elevation on the jump on a head start. Measured at 40.5 inches at the apex, Bronny James` max vert is just about right for someone like him with enough athleticism to play above the rim. This is also quite impressive for him considering his weight, which is listed at 210.4 lbs.

For his other measurements, Bronny James is officially listed at 6-foot-1.50 inches without shoes and a 6-foot-7.25-inch wingspan. It`s these measurements combined that could get him a second look from NBA scouts, despite being notably left out of the latest mock drafts.

It was big news when mock drafts released by the likes of ESPN and Bleacher Report didn`t include Bronny in either round, prompting reactions from critics and fans alike. LeBron James himself came to call hecklers out and said in a tweet (which has since been deleted):

"Can y`all please let a kid be a kid and enjoy college basketball. The work and the results will ultimately do the talking no matter what he decides to do. If y`all don`t know he doesn`t care what a mock draft says, he just WORKS! Earned Not Given!", wrote the elder James earlier this year.

Is Bronny James cleared to play in the NBA?

Doctors have taken a look at the young guard and have concluded that he can participate in NBA activities, including the draft combine. He was medically cleared to participate in 5-on-5 scrimmages in the combine by three physicians sent by the league (via ESPN).

Bronny James suffered a major cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023, during a USC practice session. A congenital heart defect caused the problem, with the youngster being sidelined for several months before ultimately making his Division 1 college basketball debut.