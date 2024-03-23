Watch: $4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James features in Google ad alongside top athletes from across the country 

USC guard Bronny James finished his first season as a college basketball player after the Trojans' 70-49 Pac-12 quarterfinal tournament loss to the Arizona Wildcats.

Tech giant Google recently released a 'circle to search' feature on the Android platform that allows users to circle either pictures or texts and immediately get the search item on their browsers.

In the advertisement announcing its launch, the $4.9 million NIL-valued Bronny James (as per On3) is seen shooting a basketball and using the feature.

He appears in the advertisement alongside celebrities like track star Sha'Carri Richardson, musician Brent Faiyaz and supermodel Naomi Campbell.

“Circle to Search is super easy to use! I had a good time showing off this new AI feature that’s exclusive to Android phones,” James said at the announcement of the feature.

Bronny James involved in exclusive campaigns

Long considered basketball royalty, Bronny James has been marketable ever since his days in high school at Sierra Canyon which has brought about unique endorsements for a student-athlete.

Last year, he was involved in the promotion of the movie franchise, "Fast X" appearing in an advertisement for the movie alongside star, Vin Diesel.

Bronny also appeared in an advert alongside his father, LeBron James, announcing his partnership with Beats by Dre to continue a family tradition that saw his father sign with the company 15 years ago.

Bronny James' tenuous future

The future of Bronny James has been the stuff of several column inches over the past few weeks due to some of his performances for the struggling USC Trojans.

Speculation has abounded about his future as he was expected to be a one-and-done prospect, but ESPN recently removed him from their latest mock drafts for the 2024 NBA draft.

James has averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season. A recent report by ESPN with NBA executives gave a window into how he is regarded in the NBA.

One of the executives suggested that James should return for an extra year at USC to fine-tune his skills:

"I don't know if he's going to come back [to school]. We'd recommend he go back, just because this season didn't get off on the right foot. He was behind due to the cardiac episode, being away from the team, the rehab, etc," the executive said.

"So I think going back and continuing to fine-tune these skills [would help], because the offseason is when you really develop stuff. College coaches are trying to win games [during the season].

"With the time he lost, he was trying to play catch-up all year. But I don't know what Klutch is going to advise him to do."

The next few weeks will likely be littered with speculation about James and his possible NBA future.