“Rebounding isn’t a skillset, it’s a decision”: Dawn Staley addresses South Carolina’s strategy vs Texas’ high-paced game

Dawn Staley and the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks will face the No. 4 Texas Longhorns for the second time this season at Moody Center on Sunday. Staley discussed her team's strategy for securing another win against the Longhorns during Friday’s pregame press conference.

Staley emphasized that the Gamecocks should continue executing their game plan while limiting turnovers. She also stressed the need for improvement in their rebounding. That prompted a follow-up question from a reporter, who asked if South Carolina would do anything differently to slow the Longhorns down on the glass.

"Rebounding isn’t a skillset, it’s a decision,” Staley said (Timestamp 1:11). “You’re either going to do it or you’re not going to do it. We got to put some bodies on some people. We got to prevent. You got to control the paint."

Dawn Staley placed a premium on South Carolina securing defensive rebounds and preventing Texas from capitalizing on second-chance opportunities.

"You do that by rebounding the basketball and you do that by defending as well. But it’s no good to defend as well as we defend and give up 22 offensive rebounds. That puts too much pressure on us having to defend another 20 seconds," Staley added.

The Gamecocks won the rebounding battle against the Longhorns 42-40 in their last meeting on Jan. 12. However, Texas created plenty of second-chance opportunities, grabbing 20 offensive rebounds.

Kyla Oldacre was a nightmare for Dawn Staley's squad in that contest, collecting 12 of her 16 rebounds on the offensive glass.

Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao deliver for Dawn Staley in South Carolina's previous win over Texas

The South Carolina Gamecocks dominated the Texas Longhorns in their previous encounter, recording a 67-50 win at Colonial Life Arena. Three players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks, who shot 51.0% from the field.

Chloe Kitts and Te-Hina Paopao stepped up for Dawn Staley, scoring 11 points apiece. Joyce Edwards delivered off the bench, scoring 10 points on 4-for-9 shooting.

South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (#0) and forward Chloe Kitts (#21) celebrate after drawing a foul during the first quarter of their game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. Photo: Imagn

What proved to be the difference in the contest, however, was South Carolina’s defense. The Gamecocks kept Texas star Madison Booker in check, limiting the sophomore forward to just seven points on 3-for-19 shooting. It marked just the fifth time this season that Booker failed to score in double figures.

