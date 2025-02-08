“If I’m them I’m gonna take a little bit from it, not going to take a lot”: $12 million worth Dawn Staley gives advice to Texas ahead of rematch

Dawn Staley and the No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks will put their 17-game winning streak on the line when they take on the No. 4 Texas Longhorns at Moody Center on Sunday. Staley discussed the much-anticipated rematch in her pregame press conference during the Gamecocks’ practice on Friday.

A reporter asked Staley if she had watched the Longhorns play and whether their style of basketball had changed since their last matchup on Jan. 12, when South Carolina dominated Texas 67-50.

"I think they’re playing a lot more inspired. I think they’re running the same stuff," Staley said (Timestamp 0:11). "At this time of the season, you’re going to go with what works. You’re not gonna change it."

Dawn Staley then offered advice to the Longhorns ahead of their showdown.

"If I’m them, I’m gonna take a little bit from it, not going to take a lot from it because that’s not really their team. That’s not who they’ve been."

Texas has bounced back strongly since losing to South Carolina, winning seven consecutive games to improve to 23-2. The Longhorns have defeated Auburn, Maryland, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt by an average of 16.0 points.

Dawn Staley's South Carolina continues unbeaten run with win over Georgia

Dawn Staley won't be concerned with Texas' sizzling form, though, as the South Carolina Gamecocks are also rolling. The Gamecocks have been on fire since losing 77-62 to No. 1 UCLA on Nov. 4, winning 17 straight games to improve to 22-1.

Dawn Staley's team has defeated Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State, Missouri, Wofford, Charleston Southern, South Florida, TCU, Duke, Purdue and Iowa State by an average of 27.7 points.

Head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks talks with Raven Johnson (#25) during their game against the Auburn Tigers at Colonial Life Arena. Photo: Getty

South Carolina's latest victory came against Georgia on Thursday, with the Gamecocks recording an emphatic 74-42 win at Stegeman Coliseum. Three players scored in double figures for the Gamecocks, who improved to 10-0 in SEC play.

MiLaysia Fulwiley led all scorers with 13 points on 5-for-16 shooting and went 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 25 minutes. Tessa Johnson added 12 points off the bench on 5-for-8 shooting, while Chloe Kitts finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.

