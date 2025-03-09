Recapping everything Dan Hurley said after UConn dismantled Seton Hall in last home game of the season

Dan Hurley's UConn closed out its home schedule in emphatic fashion, dismantling Seton Hall 81-50 on Senior Day at Gampel Pavilion. The Huskies dominated the glass, outrebounding the Pirates 42-20, while outshooting them 51.9% to 35.3% from the field and sinking four more 3-pointers.

However, UConn’s 18 turnovers, five more than Seton Hall’s, was a blemish on an otherwise commanding performance. After the win, coach Dan Hurley emphasized:

"(UConn) kind of needed a game like this."

The coach praised the defensive intensity set early by Samson Johnson and Hassan Diarra but acknowledged the team’s "regrettable" turnovers and felt that they should have shot at a higher percentage if not for some late misses.

“Early in the game we had some turnovers that were regrettable,” Hurley said (00:40). “Then it was probably a game we should have shot 56-57% for the game, but we missed a bunch of shots late there to bring that number down.”

With Alex Karaban’s future uncertain, Hurley said that Samson and Hassan, both two-time Big East champions, are "the best total soldiers."

Reflecting on the Senior Day ceremony, Dan Hurley gets emotional

Hurley looks on during the second half against the Providence Friars - Source: Imagn

One of the most emotional moments of the night came when Samson Johnson’s parents, flying in from Togo. According to Dan Hurley, the team waited until the night before to tell Samson, ensuring that he wouldn’t be too overwhelmed before the game.

Hurley called witnessing a young player’s growth "the greatest feeling in the world," described Samson’s journey as "like a movie":

“They were just trying to get me to stop crying too,” Hurley said. “I don't even know if they (parents) saw Samson get his jersey or see what was going on — but - it was like a, it's like a movie.”

Hurley referenced a previous loss to Seton Hall that had hurt their seeding and stressed how seriously UConn approached this rematch. Closing the regular season on a four-game winning streak and reaching 30 wins was an ideal lead-in to the Big East Tournament.

Looking ahead to New York, Hurley believes UConn has "as good a chance” as anyone to win. While mindful of their last performance at Madison Square Garden, he remains confident in their form.

Reflecting on the season, Dan Hurley and the team are focused on the opportunity ahead in the Big East Tournament.

