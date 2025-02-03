Recapping everything Dawn Staley said after A'ja Wilson's jersey retirement

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley stood beside her former player A'ja Wilson as her jersey was raised to the rafters at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday. The WNBA MVP was moved to tears as her No. 22 collegiate jersey was permanently enshrined.

"I think it was probably more build up to this moment because she got a chance to share it with all the people who have cheered for her," Staley said (1:20).

"I was trying to find it before it was unveiled. I don’t know if that’s going to be the permanent spot, but our marketing people did a great job just with unveiling it and giving A'ja (Wilson) her moment."

All the players and coaches had "A'ja 22" shirts on during the pregame ceremony, while the court had #22 decals placed around it.

After the No. 2 Gamecocks defeated Auburn 83-66 to stretch their winning streak to 16 games, Dawn Staley took time to reflect on Wilson's impact on the current players and future generations.

"I’m happy that we’re able to give her her flowers at such a young age to where she’ll be able to smell them for a very, very long time," she said. "And it was really cool. It’s a really cool moment to be a part of."

"What she means to our program is legendary. You think of legendary as just what they do on the court. I think the magic of A'ja is all the other stuff."

"A'ja opened the door for that, for them to feel all the feelings that they have, good or bad — and all the pressures that they have, good or bad. And because of A’ja, we continue to get the top talent."

A'ja Wilson helped Dawn Staley claim first NCAA championship in 2017

The South Carolina Gamecocks had never gone past the Sweet 16 in Dawn Staley's tenure until A'ja Wilson arrived on campus in 2014. In her first season, they made the NCAA's Final Four for the first time in the school's history.

In Wilson's junior year, they won the 2017 national championship with a 67-55 victory over Mississippi State. She scored a game-high 23 points with 10 rebounds in the championship game. That season, she averaged 17.9 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, earning the NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player honor.

The program will forever be tied to A'ja Wilson and that 2017 title, which acted as the turning point for the program under Dawn Staley's watch. South Carolina went on to win two more national titles in 2022 and 2024.

