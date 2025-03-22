Recapping everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina beat Tennessee Tech in March Madness

Dawn Staley shared her thoughts after South Carolina's dominant 108-48 win over Tennessee Tech in the opening round of March Madness, on Friday. The Gamecocks, aiming for back-to-back national titles, improved to 31-3 and showcased their dominance by reaching the 100-point mark for the third time this season.

It marked another decisive first-round victory, with South Carolina's average margin of victory in their last three tournament openers being 47 points.

In the post-game press conference, Staley opened by congratulating Tennessee Tech for their effort and coaching:

“Congratulations to Tennessee Tech for coming to the NCAA tournament, playing their hearts out, very well-coached basketball team,” Staley said. “Unfortunately for us, our team did what they needed to do, took care of business to advance.”

When asked about South Carolina's adjustments to Tennessee Tech’s packed paint defense and early turnovers, Staley admitted that it wasn’t easy:

“It took us a little bit to adjust to it, although we knew it (was coming),” she said. “Actually executing is a little bit harder, so it took us a while to adjust.”

On her decision to use short rotations or "hockey shifts," Staley explained it was a way to spark the team after the starters struggled to generate points, especially in the third quarter.

The second unit stepped up to energize both the offense and defense. Staley emphasized that it wasn’t a knock on the starters but a strategic move to shift momentum.

Dawn Staley reacts to a call - Source: Imagn

Staley also shared a lighter moment when asked about her new chain, designed with space for “2025.” She said that it was a gift from rapper Plies, a strong supporter of the program.

South Carolina now turns its attention to a second-round clash against ninth-seeded Indiana, who defeated Utah 76-68 earlier in the day. A win would send the Gamecocks to their fifth consecutive Sweet 16.

Dawn Staley's heartfelt reply to Rapper Plies

Plies gifted a gem-studded chain to Dawn Staley ahead of the Gamecocks’ March Madness opener on Friday. The pendant, shaped like the NCAA Tournament championship trophy, features a studded basketball at the top. The back carries an inspiring message:

“Dawn Staley / ‘God is within her she will not fail! Psalm 46:50.’”

Staley proudly wore the chain during South Carolina’s dominant victory over Tennessee Tech. She later shared a photo of the dazzling piece on X and Instagram, thanking Plies for his heartfelt gesture.

“@plies I know you didn’t gift me this piece of treasure for anything but love. I so appreciate you for doing your big one but you always have done it big. Thank you for your love, your support & your organic belief in @GamecockWBB. I’ll wear it proudly knowing our mission,” Staley wrote.

Meanwhile, Dawn Staley had her close friend and former Olympic teammate Lisa Leslie in attendance. Staley hinted that she might tap into Leslie’s basketball expertise during Saturday morning’s film session as her team prepares to face Indiana.

