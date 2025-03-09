Recapping everything Dawn Staley said after South Carolina reached SEC Tournament final by beating Oklahoma

The No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks, under coach Dawn Staley, beat the No. 5-seeded Oklahoma Sooners 93-75 in the semifinal of the Southeastern Conference Tournament on Saturday evening. With the win, the Gamecocks proceeded to their sixth straight SEC Tournament championship game.

Ad

During her postgame news conference, Staley revealed how difficult the game was in the first half before the Gamecocks found their footing against a plucky Sooners team.

“We got off to a big lead, saw our lead cut in half," Staley said (4:30). "You got to play. You got to be able to weather people’s storms – they’re coming. There’s not going to be, from minute one to minute 40, a straight trajectory of you playing extremely well basketball without having any resistance. You got to embrace the resistance and try to get your habits out there on the floor better than their habits out there on the floor.

Ad

Trending

“It’s a hard league to play in. So, every win is one that you enjoy for a short period of time. Then, you got to prep for the next one.”

Ad

Joyce Edwards scored 21 points, MiLaysia Fulwiley had 19 and Sania Feagin added 14 to power the No. 5 Gamecocks into the SEC championship game. Sahara Williams recorded 17 points, while Payton Verhulst had 15 for No. 10 Oklahoma.

Dawn Staley hails Gamecocks basketball

Dawn Staley has had to incorporate new pieces into her South Carolina Gamecocks team that won the national championship unbeaten last year after the departure of players like Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA.

Ad

Fringe players from last year's team like Chloe Kitts have taken on a more prominent role and are flourishing at the right time for South Carolina before March Madness.

After beating the Oklahoma Sooners and proceeding to the SEC Tournament finals, Dawn Staley revealed during her postgame news conference that her team was collectively playing its best basketball of the season.

“I think we’re playing our best basketball, just individually and collectively – you’re seeing it," Staley said. "You’re seeing top performances from Chloe; you’re seeing MiLaysia play consistently on both sides of the basketball. You see Feagin come out and have a double-digit game. Joyce is playing her best basketball at this time. We’re doing it together.

Ad

“Chloe, we threw the ball down there, she made plays. But it was a collection. People dumped it off to Chloe yesterday. Joyce, (it’s the) same thing today where she made plays. People made her life a little easier at times by getting her involved. It’s more of us individually and collectively playing our best basketball.”

Dawn Staley will lead her team in the SEC Tournament final against the No. 2-seeded Texas Longhorns for a chance to go into March Madness trying to win a repeat national championship with a boost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here