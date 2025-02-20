Recapping everything Geno Auriemma said after UConn dismantled Seton Hall (Feb. 19)

The No. 5 UConn Huskies recorded another dominant victory in the Big East and coach Geno Auriemma wants to keep the momentum going as they head into their remaining conference games. The Huskies demolished Seton Hall 91-49 on Wednesday and Auriemma spoke to reporters after the game.

Following their 76-80 loss to No. 15 Tennessee on Feb. 6, UConn has ripped off four straight wins, including a huge victory over No. 6 South Carolina on Sunday.

"I think the momentum thing is fleeting," Auriemma said (10:56). "And it's more about trying to win the championship. Right now, we have Creighton that has one loss, and we get to play them. These next three games, we have to win all three of them. That's our focus."

Creighton sits second in the Big East standings with a 14-1 record, below the 15-0 Huskies. The two teams will square off on Feb. 27 in Hartford, Connecticut.

Auriemma was not happy with the effort his team displayed in the first half against Seton Hall despite leading 41-26 at the break.

"We were really sloppy that first half, right? And Seton Hall had a lot to do with that," he added (12:02). "It's a lot harder playing a team that knows you really, really well ... So we were forced to constantly make adjustments."

The Hall of Fame coach was also asked about a remark he made back in 2017 regarding President Trump and whether he has addressed it with his team since.

"I don't talk politics with my team," Aureimma replied (10:23). "They all have their own politics, they all have their own religions, they all have their own views, and I respect them. So, yeah, I don't do that."

Geno Auriemma expresses pride in his players after Seton Hall win

UConn coach Geno Auriemma went on to praise his players for their performances against the Pirates. He began with the team's star player, Paige Bueckers, who had 23 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists:

"She played really well today — she took 13 shots or something like that," the coach said (5:13). "We count on her for a lot of things. I think the best thing she does is she plays defense and she rebounds."

Auriemma also highlighted the contributions of Kaitlyn Chen, a Princeton transfer, who scored 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting.

"I look at [Kaitlyn] now from the first games that she played for us in November until today. She's so confident, she's so sure of herself. You know, I trust her a lot," he added (6:29).

The UConn Huskies are on the verge of clinching their 5th consecutive Big East regular season title. The game against second-placed Creighton next week will be a deciding matchup, with the winner likely to secure the regular-season crown.

