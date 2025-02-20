Geno Auriemma gives his opinion on Paige Bueckers' game after UConn dismantles Seton Hall: "The more aggressive she is, the better our team is"

UConn coach Geno Auriemma was impressed by Paige Bueckers' performance on Wednesday as she finished with 23 points and 9 rebounds in the No. 5 Huskies' 91-49 dismantling of Seton Hall.

Speaking with reporters after the win, Auriemma praised Bueckers' ability to impact the game.

"She could go out there and try to get 25 shots every night if she wanted it to be that way, but she doesn't," Auriemma said (at 1:30). "I just want to make sure she takes advantage of all the opportunities that she has.

"She's one of the few players out there that you see her head always up, and she sees everything that's going on. So the more aggressive she is, the better our team is."

Paige Bueckers, a reigning Big East Player of the Year, has scored 20 or more points for the first time in the last three games. However, she has maintained a balanced approach, recording nine boards, five assists and two blocks against the Pirates.

The Minnesota native shot 8 of 13 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in 27 minutes of action, recovering from a horrendous 3 of 12 shooting performance in UConn's last game against No. 6 South Carolina.

Paige Bueckers reflects on her performance and future goals for season

This is likely Paige Bueckers' last season a UConn player, as the star point guard is widely expected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft.

She is making the most of the 2024-25 campaign, with aspirations to lead the Huskies to their 12th national championship — and her first.

"Just trying to contribute to winning, trying to not take a step back from what we did over the weekend," she told SNY after the game. "Continue to move forward, continue to get better, continue to lead and keep setting the tone for what we want to look like for the rest of the season."

Paige Bueckers is also among the top scorers in the Big East, averaging 18.6 points per game, and leads the conference in assists with 4.6 per contest.

The win over Seton Hall was UConn's 15th straight win in Big East play, as they remain undefeated in the conference and sit atop the league standings with three games remaining. They will face Butler next at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

