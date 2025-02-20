Geno Auriemma explains his UConn recruitment strategy, says talent is helpful but not the deciding factor

Geno Auriemma has coached many great players during his time at UConn. The Huskies legend shared his recruitment strategy with UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley during the second episode of "Legendary Basketball," which premiered on YouTube on Wednesday.

Auriemma explained that while talent is important when identifying players to recruit for UConn's women's basketball program, other factors also play a significant role.

"If it was just about talent, recruiting would be easy," Auriemma said. "But I wouldn’t be at your game if you weren’t talented enough to play for us."

"Now, let’s put that aside as if that doesn’t matter and now all the other things that come into play are what make you want to recruit that kid or make you not want to recruit that kid."

Geno Auriemma shared the key questions he considers when evaluating a potential recruit.

"Are they unselfish? Are they a great teammate? Do they understand that it’s not about them all the time? Can they pass the ball because you’re going to be playing with a lot of really good players? And you meet their parents and like 'what are we dealing with here, you know?'"

"So the talent part just gets me in the door or in the gym to see them play but it’s all the other things that make you want to bring them here," Auriemma added.

Paige Bueckers delivers for Geno Auriemma in UConn's win over Seton Hall

One recruit who has lived up to Auriemma's expectations at UConn is Paige Bueckers. She made history yet again on Wednesday night, passing UConn legend Diana Taurasi on the Huskies' all-time scoring list.

Paige Bueckers (#5) of the UConn Huskies celebrates with coach Geno Auriemma and her teammates during the fourth quarter of their NCAA women's basketball game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Colonial Life Arena on February 16, 2025. Photo: Getty

Bueckers has now scored 2,158 points in her UConn career, moving up to ninth on the all-time list. Taurasi, who scored 2,156 points during her collegiate career, dropped to 10th after Bueckers led UConn to a dominant win over Seton Hall.

Bueckers scored 23 points to lead UConn to a commanding 91-49 victory at Walsh Gymnasium. She shot 8-for-13, including 1-of-4 from beyond the arc, and was perfect at the free-throw line, sinking all six of her attempts in the Big East clash.

