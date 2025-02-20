"Talking them into it at the moment, that's a tough one": Dan Hurley breaks down UConn recruitment strategy and character traits he seeks 

UConn Huskies coach Dan Hurley is amid his team's bid for a national championship three-peat in the 2024-2025 season. It seems as though anything less than that wouldn't work well for the seven-year UConn tactician, considering they have won the last two national titles remarkably.

They got their 10th Big East conference victory of the campaign, 18th overall, against the unranked Villanova Wildcats on Tuesday, Feb. 18, on their homefloor via a seven-point triumph, 66-59.

During a recent episode of "Legendary Basketball," uploaded to Youtube on Wednesday, Feb. 19, with UConn Huskies women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma, Hurley explained he expects all of his players to be physically and mentally ready for the bigger stages of college basketball.

"Being here has changed my perspective. Coming up short in those championship moments, you know, we're really looking at the human being and the pedigree and the family and the confidence and the personality of the player," Hurley shared. (0:57)

"When they get out into March at UConn, into (the) first round tournament game, or a Big East semi, or a Big East Championship game at MSG, is this person going to be able to thrive at the moment? Do they have that makeup and swagger? Are they going to believe in the moment that they're supposed to go and now, do their thing at UConn?," he then explained.

"Or, am I going to have to talk him into it? Talking them into it at the moment, that's a tough one," Hurley jokingly concluded.

The Huskies now set their sights on the No. 10-ranked St. John's Red Storm on Sunday, Feb. 23, in the aforementioned Madison Square Garden.

Liam McNeeley headlines the UConn Huskies' current crop of freshmen

One of the testaments towards Dan Hurley's successful recruitment system is Richardson, Texas native Liam McNeeley. The freshman forward has dazzled the college basketball scene with his tenacious scoring as a wing that has matched up to the likes of other rookie standouts such as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Dylan Harper and his former high school teammate in Duke Blue Devils' Cooper Flagg.

In his first, and potentially last, year under the tutelage of Hurley, McNeeley is averaging a team-high 15.4 markers, 6.6 boards, and 2.3 dimes in around 31.8 minutes of action per game as he has seemingly become UConn's primary offensive weapon.

