  • "We're in a do or die situation and have to be desperate at every moment": Liam McNeeley on how UConn fueled 14-pt comeback vs Villanova

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 19, 2025 06:16 GMT
NCAA Basketball: Villanova at Connecticut - Source: Imagn
UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (#30) reacts after a basket against the Villanova Wildcats in the first half at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

Liam McNeeley and the UConn Huskies returned to their winning ways on Tuesday night, beating the Villanova Wildcats 66-59 at XL Center. However, they came dangerously close to dropping a second straight game, trailing by 14 points at one stage in the second half.

The Huskies delivered a strong finishing kick, outscoring the Wildcats 27-6 in the closing minutes of the game to seal the come-from-behind victory.

A reporter asked McNeeley in the postgame press conference how the contest played out from his perspective, particularly during the closing stages when UConn went on a run.

"We were down 14 with 12 minutes left and I mean it’s do or die," McNeeley said (Timestamp 0:56). "We’re in a do or die situation and we have to be desperate at every moment. I think we were desperate in those last 12 minutes."

Liam McNeeley led the UConn Huskies in their late fightback, scoring 16 of his 20 points in the second half. McNeeley sent the home fans into a frenzy when he scored a pair of free throws with 1:42 remaining to give the Huskies a 60-58 advantage, their first lead since grabbing a 2-0 edge in the first quarter.

Liam McNeeley gets offensive help from Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. in win over Villanova

Liam McNeeley finished the contest with 20 points to lead all scorers. He shot 5-for-12, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. He was automatic from the free-throw line, draining all nine of his attempts.

McNeeley, who also had seven rebounds and two assists, was a workhorse for coach Dan Hurley. He played a game-high 39 minutes against Villanova.

UConn Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (#30) shoots the ball against Villanova Wildcats forward Eric Dixon (43) in the first half of their NCAA basketball game at XL Center. Photo: Imagn
It wasn't just McNeeley who thrived against the Wildcats' defense. Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. were the other UConn players to score in double figures, each dropping 13 points.

Ball shot 5-for-13, including 3-for-9 from the 3-point area. He also contributed in other departments, recording six assists, two rebounds and two steals.

Tarris Reed Jr. delivered off the bench, shooting 6-for-8. He came close to recording his seventh double-double of the season, collecting nine rebounds against Villanova. The junior center also dished out three assists in 27 minutes for the Huskies, who improved to 18-8.

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
