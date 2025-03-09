Recapping everything Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd said after UConn beat St. John's in Big East Tournament

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd combined for 31 points as No. 1 seed UConn rolled to a 71-40 victory over No. 8 seed St. John's in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament on Saturday. The pair joined coach Geno Auriemma for the postgame press conference to discuss the win.

Bueckers scored 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field but struggled from the 3-point line, missing all four attempts.

"Just trying to take what the defense was giving me," Bueckers said of her adjustment to not hitting 3-pointers (at 2:10). "Just trying to stay aggressive, continue to keep moving, looking for my shot. Even if the three is not falling, try to get different ways to score."

Paige Bueckers added that she was able to find her shot in other areas partly due to her teammates getting her open and setting screens.

The Hopkins, Minnesota, native also praised teammate Sarah Strong's performance, who finished with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

"She's an extremely easy person to play with, and there's nothing on the court that she can't do," Bueckers said. "Anytime you throw it to her, she's going to catch it, finish, and make a great play. She can pass, she defends, rebounds, and she can score at all three levels."

Azzi Fudd, who finished with 11 points, two rebounds and two steals, was asked about the team committing only four turnovers in the game.

"I think that it helped that our defense was really good today, so we got a lot of just easy buckets — transition layups and three-point looks," Fudd said (at 4:29).

"And I think Coach has really been harping on taking care of the ball, setting up screens, and using screens, so I think that is a big factor in taking care of the ball."

Paige Bueckers' full stats vs St John's (Mar. 8)

Paige Bueckers dropped another 20-point game for UConn in the Big East Tournament quarterfinals against the Red Storm. The 6-foot senior also contributed five rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Here's a look at Bueckers' stats line:

30 minutes played

5 rebounds

3 assists

2 steals

2 blocks

1 turnover

9-16 FG

0-4 3PT

2-2 FT

Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game this season. She was named the Big East Player of the Year for the second straight year on Thursday — becoming the fourth player to win it three times in the league.

