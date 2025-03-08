WNBA legend Sue Bird makes her feelings clear about 5'11 UConn guard's unclear future

Sue Bird is one of the names on the long list of UConn women's basketball players who had a successful career in the WNBA. The former All-Star has continued to represent her alma mater throughout her professional career and into retirement, supporting her fellow Huskies on and off the court. Bird shared her thoughts on a decision that could impact the team and the WNBA.

Ad

UConn's Azzi Fudd has been one of the best players in the country this season, leading the Huskies to another regular season Big East title alongside phenom Paige Bueckers. However, it has been reported by ESPN's Alexa Phillipou that the 5'11 guard is considering forgoing the WNBA draft this year in favor of staying at school for another year.

Bird weighed in on the situation on Thursday's episode of "A Touch More," a podcast she co-hosts with her fiancé, former USWNT member Megan Rapinoe. Bird weighed the pros and cons of Fudd's potential decision to stay in school, saying that she might be better off turning pro after this season because of her injury history.

Ad

Trending

"You could also make the argument that because of injuries, you want to start your professional career sooner," Bird said. "That's just one take. It's not necessarily mine, but it's something to think about."

Bird also explored the financial side of the decision, comparing the NIL(name, image and likeness) space to the WNBA's new collective bargaining agreement, which kicks in this year.

Ad

"So staying means you can cash in on all this NIL money," Bird added. "So money might not dictate this decision, meaning, usually turning pro could mean more money. But if she stays, she enters the WNBA in 2025, aka the new CBA era, aka the new money era."

Fudd isn't the only top college prospect considering staying at school for another year, whether because of their NIL deals or the teams in line for the top picks in the NBA and WNBA.

Ad

College players are considering postponing the NBA and WNBA for another year

Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and Olivia Miles are among the biggest names on the board for the upcoming WNBA draft, but all three have been considering staying on the college level for various reasons. Both Bueckers and Fudd have battled with injuries throughout their collegiate careers, but all three players are taking full advantage of the lucrative NIL deals being made to them.

Ad

On the men's side, Duke's Cooper Flagg has said that he is also weighing his options and might remain a Blue Devil for an additional year. It is extremely uncommon for the top prospects to stay in college for an extra year unless they went down with an injury, but in this new era, new precedents are being set left and right.

Regardless of the decision that Fudd, Bueckers and the rest make when it comes to joining the pros now or later, one thing is clear. They still represent the top talent on their level, and barring injury, the pros will be waiting for them next year if they choose to stay in school and cash in on their NIL deals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback