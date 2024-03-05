Reed Sheppard's GF Brailey reacts after Kentucky's nail-biting 91-89 victory against Mississippi State

Kentucky star Reed Sheppard bagged his third SEC Freshman of the Week award on Monday afternoon after impressive displays against Alabama and Mississippi State, against whom he scored an impressive buzzer-beater.

He registered 32 points, five rebounds and seven assists in Tuesday's encounter against the Bulldogs and dragged his team to close out an important win on the road.

The freshman's longtime girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, posted three child emojis on her Instagram stories while sharing Kentucky's eight-minute-long video about the nail-biting win against Mississippi State.

Image via Instagram

Check out the video the Wildcats put out featuring Reed Sheppard:

Reed Sheppard plays just like his mother

Reed Sheppard is a Kentucky royalty, as his mother, Stacey Sheppard, and his father, Jeff Sheppard, both starred for the Wildcats, and he has taken to the program like a duck to water.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, his father was full of praise for his wife and son, comparing their playing styles.

"If you think Reed's hands are good on defense, they're nothing compared to the way Stacey played," Jeff Sheppard said. "She had a huge influence on him. And still has a huge influence on Reed."

Even Kentucky coach John Calipari admitted to CBS Sports that his star guard's playing style reminded him of Stacey Sheppard.

"That other stuff changes the whole game. Where he's where he can steal it, he can tip it, he can block it," Calipari said. "But that's more of his mother in him and how she played.

"He gets his hands on balls that he has no business getting his hands on. He sees people that — how did he see that? We had an out-of-bounds play and he threw a lob. It wasn't even in the play, but the guy was open, so he threw it and the guy dunks it. I'm like … how did you?"

The Wildcats coach explained how valuable Sheppard's quick hands elevate his game.

"To anticipate both on defense and offense and see the game, as in a wide vision, is off the charts," Calipari said. "Unbelievable feel for the game and his ability to anticipate. It's like a really good baseball player being able to see the seams on a curveball. The game slows for him a little bit."

Reed Sheppard had a simple reply to being compared to his mother:

"I'm very thankful that people say that. It's pretty cool."

Reed Sheppard's sister Madison admitted to CBS Sports that the guard calls his mother every night, even when on the road, and their special relationship translates on the court.