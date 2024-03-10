Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard put on a stellar performance against the Tennessee Volunteers in the Wildcats' 85-81 win, registering 27 points, 6 rebounds and 5 assists in the encounter.

Off the court, his longtime girlfriend, Brailey Dizney, commented on his post promoting his latest NIL deal with The Dairy Alliance on Instagram with the caption:

"True! I had some with my crunch wrap and spicy potato burrito," Dizney commented.

A few weeks ago, Reed Sheppard announced that he had signed with The Dairy Alliance and would be part of a campaign called "Milk's Got Game," which aims to raise awareness on the benefits of dairy products.

He expressed his delight during the announcement of the deal.

“I am excited to announce my new partnership with The Dairy Alliance to showcase the nutritional benefits of dairy milk as a vital player in sports nutrition in the MILK’S GOT GAME campaign,” he wrote.

“Teaming up with The Dairy Alliance holds special significance for me. Growing up in Kentucky, I’ve always valued the close-knit relationship with those who contribute to our community’s agricultural legacy. I look forward to leading this campaign that highlights the value of supporting our Kentucky dairy farmers and enjoying the nutritious benefits of dairy milk,” Sheppard wrote in a statement.

Reed Sheppard comes clutch for Kentucky

Another game, another Reed Sheppard save job. The freshman guard seems to come alive in the second half on most games, and the clash against the Southeastern Conference (SEC) regular season champions Tennessee was no different.

He tallied 22 of his 27 points in the second half and was all action as he almost single-handedly guided the Wildcats to the win.

During the postgame news conference, Sheppard revealed just how difficult the conditions in the game were.

“This was a huge, huge game for us and a big win,” Sheppard said. “You know, Tennessee’s a really good team, really good players, it was their Senior Night, fans were into it, awesome atmosphere. It was unbelievable.

"So we really had to stick together and play as a team and lock in defensively and just — we knew coming in what we needed to do. We knew it was gonna be a fistfight. We knew they were going to come out and be physical and play good and have the crowds, so we knew we had to stick together and just lock-in.”

If he can lead Kentucky to a deep run into the NCAA Tournament, Sheppard will take giant steps on his way towards becoming a Wildcats legend.