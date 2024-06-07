Reggie Miller says the idea of potentially coaching LeBron James intrigues Dan Hurley more than developing Bronny at Lakers

UConn Huskies basketball coach Dan Hurley has been the talk of the town recently. As per reports, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bring in Hurley as their next head coach following the firing of Darvin Ham after two seasons.

While Hurley's potential NBA move remains uncertain, former NBA star Reggie Miller weighed in on what might entice the UConn coach to transition from college basketball to the NBA.

During a recent appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," Miller was questioned about who Hurley would be better for between LeBron and Bronny James, who has also been in talks about potentially joining the Lakers following his 2024 NBA draft declaration. Miller said:

"Look, it's not a secret that the Lakers in the second round have what, like the 50th, 52nd pick something like that. And LeBron has made no secret that he wants to play with his son. I think you can achieve both here as well as get Dan Hurley. Again, but this is all about the bigger James as opposed to the smaller James." (Time stamp - 3:09)

Amid the buzz surrounding the potential of Bronny joining the Lakers, he also had a pre-draft workout with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

NBA insider spills the beans on when Dan Hurley is meeting with the Lakers

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the UConn head coach is scheduled to meet with Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss on Friday. They are expected to discuss his future in the NBA with the team and likely sort out a potential contract.

"I'm told Dan Hurley is going to meet tomorrow with the Lakers' VP & GM and their owner. Dan Hurley and his agent, they are going to sit down tomorrow and go through the framework about what a deal would look like and what a Hurley- Lakers partnership would look like in LA."

If Hurley does leave UConn, then he will owe a buyout of $1.875 million to the program for transitioning to the NBA. In the next few days, he will have to decide between winning a potential three-peat with the Huskies or embarking on a new journey altogether with the Lakers.

