“Reminds me of Cam Thomas”: College hoops fans react to Texas guard Tre Johnson’s masterful play vs Arkansas 

Texas Longhorns' Tre Johnson put up an impressive career-high 39 points on Wednesday but Texas couldn't prevent an 86-81 overtime loss to the Arkansas Razorbacks. Johnson's points tally was a game-high performance that fell short of propelling Texas to victory.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, BR Hoops were quick to praise the freshman’s performance for the Longhorns. The 6-foot-6 guard leads the SEC in scoring and is 7th in the country, averaging 20.9 points.

Fans on Instagram were abuzz about his performance and were quick to comment on his quality.

“Reminds me of Cam Thomas,” a fan commented, likening Johnson to the Brooklyn Nets guard.

“Love Tre Johnson, should be a Top 7 pick,” another fan said.

Other fans in the comment section continued to praise Tre Johnson’s performance and some likening him to NBA players.

“Kid will be devin booker 2.0 mark my words,” a fan commented.

“He’s right. Best scorer in the draft,” another fan said.

“Got that green light,” a fan said.

Tre Johnson breaks Kevin Durant's record as Arkansas edges Texas in overtime

Despite a record-setting performance from Texas freshman Tre Johnson, Arkansas rallied past Texas in overtime to secure an 86-81 victory on Wednesday. Tre Johnson delivered a record-breaking performance, scoring 39 points and surpassing Kevin Durant’s freshman single-game scoring record of 37 for Texas.

Johnson scored 14-of-28, coupled with an impressive 7-of-11 from beyond the arc. He was vital in Texas’ comeback attempt, scoring 17 points in the second half to erase a 14-point deficit and scoring all 12 of the Longhorns’ points in overtime.

Zvonimir Ivisic and Johnell Davis combined for 14 of Arkansas’ 17 overtime points to push the Arkansas Razorbacks to victory. Ivisic finished with 18 points, while D.J. Wagner contributed 16 points. Davis put up 14 points, while Trevon Brazile and Karter Knox both scored 12. Arthur Kaluma came up with 13 points and 12 rebounds, while Shedrick added 12 points for Texas.

Ivisic dominated, scoring Arkansas’ first six points, including two free throws that gave the Razorbacks a lead they would not surrender. Johnson responded with a final bucket, but Kadin Kendrick’s flagrant foul on Jonas Aidoo dashed Texas’ hopes as Aidoo converted both free throws.

Arkansas had built its largest lead of the game at 14 points midway through the second half, before Johnson led a Texas rally with one minute remaining in regulation. With this win, Arkansas completed a season sweep of Texas, having previously defeated them 78-70 on Feb. 5.

