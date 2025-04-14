Renowned trainer lauds Kentucky's Georgia Amoore for joining elite list with Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu before WNBA draft

Kentucky Wildcats guard Georgia Amoore had a phenomenal college basketball stint despite never winning a national championship. Her final campaign came to an end on Mar. 23, as she and her team succumbed to an 80-79 loss in overtime to the Kansas State Wildcats in the second round of the national tournament.

Amoore spent her first four years of collegiate hoops with the Virginia Tech Hokies before she transferred to the Wildcats for her final year of eligibility. In her one year in Kentucky, the senior bolstered her WNBA draft stock with how she individually fared. This has even led her to join the likes of Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu for an exclusive accomplishment.

This was pointed out by renowned basketball skills trainer Chris Brickley in his latest Instagram post on Sunday, hyping up Amoore ahead of the draft on Monday.

"@georgiaamoore is a dynamic playmaker and scorer! Caitlin Clark, Sabrina Ionescu and Georgia are the only 3 players in NCAA Division I women’s basketball history to record over 2,300 career points and 800 assists! She’s def' gonna be a top 10 pick in tomorrow’s @wnba draft!" Brickley captioned.

Brickley's upload included his routine compilation of athletes that he has worked with. Amoore trained with him in his famous gym, where the Australian's skills were on full display.

On the season, Amoore averaged team-highs in points and assists. She had 19.6 and 6.9, respectively, to go along with 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest for the Kenneth Brooks Jr.-coached squad.

Georgia Amoore is projected to be selected with the ninth pick in the 2025 WNBA draft

Per ESPN, Georgia Amoore is being projected to be the No. 9 pick in the upcoming WNBA draft to the LA Sparks. With her potential addition, she will definitely bolster the team's deep shooting, having made 408 total threes in college.

She also helped the Wildcats this season to a 23-8 overall record and 11-5 in SEC play. Although she ultimately didn't win it all in the national tournament, Amoore has shown flashes of her playing a winning brand of basketball.

