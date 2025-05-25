"Replacing Coach K is no easy task”: College hoops fans react as Jon Scheyer’s recruiting moves in 4 years at Duke gets the limelight

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer had a tough job taking over for Mike Krzyzewski, better known as Coach K, in 2022. Coach K had led the Blue Devils since 1980 and was one of the most respected coaches in college basketball history. While it was a hard act to follow, Scheyer has done a good job, especially on the recruiting front.

On Saturday, Green Light Media posted on Instagram highlighting Scheyer's transfer portal classes since taking over for Coach K. The post pointed out that Scheyer has had the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in three of four years. The one time he did not have the top recruiting class, in 2023, it was the No. 2-ranked class behind Kentucky.

Shortly after this post went live, college hoops fans reacted in the comments.

"Replacing Coach K is no easy task, but Jon Scheyer has done an incredible job," one fan wrote.

"I feel like the championship coming soon i think this team we will be bake create our own shots more and play great defense," one fan commented.

"We need a natty. Still not over that we didn’t win this year," one fan added.

Fans continued to react in the comments.

"WE GOTTA GET THIS RING THIS YEAR MAN WE WERE RIGHT THERE THIS PAST SEASON GET IT DONE BOYS," one fan wrote.

"Don’t underestimate the importance of roster retention in the transfer portal era," one fan commented.

"All this and haven’t been to a championship game in 10 years overrated scrubs," one fan added.

Jon Scheyer's 2025 recruiting class is led by three five-star Duke recruits

Duke has always been a popular destination for recruits. In the days of Coach K, top high school recruits would flock to the Blue Devils and that has not changed under Jon Scheyer. This season, the Blue Devils' recruiting class is led by three five-star recruits.

The most notable recruit is Cameron Boozer, who is the No. 3-ranked player in his class, according to ESPN. He is joined by his brother, Cayden Boozer, another five-star recruit who signed with the Blue Devils. Additionally, the Blue Devils successfully recruited Nikolas Khamenia, a five-star power forward from California.

Despite the strong recruiting classes for Duke, the Blue Devils have not won a National Championship since 2015. The team exited the 2025 tournament in the Final Four despite having the best player in the nation, Cooper Flagg.

