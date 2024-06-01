Report: 76ers join race as third potential suitor for Bronny James after Lakers and Suns' interest

According to a recent report, the Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as another potential suitor for Bronny James following apparent interest in the guard from the LA Lakers and the Phoenix Suns.

NBA insider Brett Siegel posted on X:

"Recent comments to @ClutchPoints from league personnel in recent days suggest that in addition to the Lakers & Suns, the 76ers may be a third team interested in Bronny James. Bronny and his agent, Rich Paul, have been very selective in terms of which teams they are talking to," writes Siegel.

Aside from this, though, there's not a lot of information either corroborating or denying the report itself. However, one thing is for certain: Bronny James has certainly opened some eyes, especially after the NBA Draft Combine, where he showcased his potential as a player in the league.

The eldest son of LeBron James might've struggled mightily during his freshman year at USC, but more teams took notice of his talents in the Combine. He showed off his shooting stroke, excellent max vert, and his playmaking potential in the 5-on-5 scrimmages that got people talking.

It's these performances in the Combine that brought his draft stock from potentially being undrafted to at least a second-round selection in this year's NBA Draft. Analysts predict him going at around the 50s mark, so he'll likely be selected right at the tail-end of the entire thing.

Bronny James is still far from being a first-rounder, given the talent pool of the class, but this is the best outlook for his chances thus far.

Sixers join growing list of Bronny James suitors post-Combine

Philly's name surfacing as a potential Bronny James suitor may have already been teased as far back as April this year (via Bleacher Report).

"Rival teams" to the LA Lakers have reportedly linked the Sixers organization to the younger James amid buzz that the Los Angeles team might draft him in clear connection to his dad. Of course, this news came way before Rich Paul "inadvertently" revealed that LeBron James will choose to enter free agency next season.

With LeBron James now a free agent and Bronny potentially getting drafted, there are chances that he's looking to play with his son in the league before he retires. For the Sixers, the biggest reason for them to pick Bronny is to potentially lure the four-time champ and 20-time All Star to Philadelphia. A pairing between Joel Embiid and LeBron could be the biggest news of the upcoming season.

