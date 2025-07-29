"Rest in Paradise": Sacramento State's Mikey Williams heartbroken as former Michigan hooper passes away ahead of senior season

Sacramento State guard Mikey Williams was heartbroken from the death of Tulane Green Wave forward Gregg Glenn III.Tulane Vice-President Sarah Cunningham wrote in a statement that Glenn died in a tragic car accident this weekend. He was only 22 years old.The 6-foot-3 UCF transfer paid tribute to Glenn by sharing an Instagram story that was also posted on Twitter.&quot;Rest in paradise Love you mo brother ❤️‍🩹 😓 🕊️,&quot; Williams wrote.Glenn began his collegiate career in Michigan, where he played four games in the 2022-23 season.The Pompano Beach, Florida, native transferred to Tulane in 2023 and was a key contributor in the Green Wave's campaign over the next two years.He had his best stint this past season, starting in all 34 games and averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.0 steals per game.Cunningham described Glenn as an outstanding athlete and an inspiration due to his commitment to excellence.The Health and Wellness major was the first-born child in his family and was known on campus as an energetic and kind individual with a passion for sports and academics, the school official said.Mikey Williams looks to improve on his so-so 2024-25 season with a new teamSacramento State guard Mikey Williams can use Gregg Glenn III's performance last season as a motivation to bounce back from a lackluster freshman year at UCF. Williams started in five of 18 games for the Knights and tallied 5.1 ppg and 1.9 rpg while shooting a measly 37.1% from the field.Last season, Glenn almost tripled his points average and had significant upticks in rebounds, assists and minutes per game during his junior season at Tulane.It was so unfortunate that the up-and-coming forward tragically passed away, preventing what could've been another excellent stint for the athletic forward in the 2025-26 season.Meanwhile, Williams has a chance in November to showcase his skills at Sacramento State under the guidance of new coach Mike Bibby and the leadership of general manager and four-time NBA champion Shaquille O' Neal.Williams will have a full season to prove he still has the talent that every basketball expert hyped during his high school years at San Ysidro High School in San Diego, California.