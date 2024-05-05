"Rest in Peace" "A Wolverine Legend": Michigan community reacts to passing of former star guard Darius Morris

Former Michigan Wolverines and Los Angeles Lakers point guard Darius Morris has passed away at 33, his family announced on Saturday. The cause of his death was not revealed.

Morris played a huge role in the revival of basketball at the University of Michigan under coach John Beilein. The Wolverines shared the news on X mourning the loss of its former star.

Fans expressed their grief at his passing:

Some fans and users recalled their times watching or playing with Darius Morris.

"So many fond memories of this young man. Heartbreaking news. Praying for the Morris family and the Michigan Basketball community," his former teammate, C.L. Lee wrote.

"Man that hits hard, guy was the difference maker on the team that restored the program and had so much joy on the court. One floater from a sweet 16," one fan commented.

"This is so sad. The leader of the team that pioneered the resurrection of the basketball program. One of my favorite players ever. RIP Thank you for everything," another wrote.

"The man who made me fall in love with Michigan basketball. RIP," another commented.

A look at Darius Morris' playing career

As a freshman in 2009, Darius Morris averaged 4.4 points and 2.6 assists on 40.6% shooting. He upped his game in his sophomore year as he averaged 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.0 steals.

Morris led his team to the third round in the NCAA tournament, a first since 1994. However, the Wolverines lost to Duke, 73-71. He was named an All-Big Ten Third Team member and won the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player Award for his exploits in his sophomore season.

Coach Beilein also expressed his grief via his X:

"Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris. In 2010-11 Darius was our starting pt gd . He was a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan’s next decade of success. RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family."

After his second year of college, Darius Morris declared for the 2011 NBA draft where he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers as the No. 41 pick. He stayed in LA for two years before moving to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013 and later to the Los Angeles Clippers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Morris finished his NBA career in 2015 playing for the Brooklyn Nets. He later played internationally in China, Russia and France, and played his final game as a pro in 2020.

