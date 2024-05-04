Darius Morris dies: Exploring the career of the 4-year NBA veteran

Former NBA guard Darius Morris has sadly passed away at the age of 33. Morris spent four years in the NBA, suceeded by stints in the G League and overseas, until he last played professional basketball in 2020.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the news on Saturday. Although Morris was never a star by any means, he had stints with multiple teams, including the Lakers, 76ers, Clippers, Grizzlies and Nets.

The cause of death remains undisclosed at the time. Plenty of fans grieved after hearing the news, considering how young Darius Morris was at the time of his death.

During his high school years, Morris was considered a notable prospect for the NBA. He was reportedly invited to All-Star camps hosted by LeBron James, Steve Nash, the NBPA and Nike.

After playing for the University of Michigan from 2009 to 2011, Darius Morris made it to the NBA as the No. 41 overall pick in the 2011 draft for the LA Lakers. He played 132 games in the NBA, averaging 3.3 points, 1.4 assists and 1.0 rebounds.

Darius Morris' stint with Lakers and other teams

As previously mentioned, Morris started his career with the LA Lakers, with whom he played 67 games in two seasons and averaged 3.2 points.

While with the Lakers, Morris also played for the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the formerly known D-League.

He joined the Philadelphia 76ers in 2013, where he played 12 games and averaged 6.9 points. After those 12 games, he was dealt to the LA Clippers. He played 10 games for the Clippers and averaged 0.9 points.

Morris' journey in the 2013-14 season wasn't over as he was then dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies. He appeared in five games for the team.

His NBA tenure finished with the Brooklyn Nets in 2014-15. He appeared in 38 games, averaging 2.2 points and 1.3 assists in 7.9 minutes.

Morris tried to make a comeback, first joining the Rio Grande Valley Vipers from 2016 through 2019 and then joined the Santa Cruz Warriors for one season. He wasn't, however, able to get an NBA contract. Morris also played overseas before calling it a career.