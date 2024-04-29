Revisiting 5 moments between ex-Iowa stars Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin that proved their adorable friendship

WNBA stars and former teammates Caitlin Clark and Kate Martin played alongside each other for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Together, the two won several games and led the team to the NCAA championship game this year, where they unfortunately lost against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Nevertheless, the friendship between Martin and Clark has grown stronger.

The two have shared many iconic moments. Let’s revisit five instances when the two gave a sneak peek into their adorable friendship.

#1 Caitlin Clark hyped Kate Martin after she was picked in the second round of the WNBA draft

The Indiana Fever selected Caitlin Clark at No. 1 overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Kate Martin attended the event to support her teammate but unexpectedly ended up getting drafted as the No. 18th pick by the Las Vegas Aces.

Clark uploaded an Instagram story to celebrate her friend’s draft with the caption:

“Couldn’t be happier for you @katemartin03"

Clar’s Instagram Story with Martin

#2 Clark shared details about her complex friendship with Martin

Before the Hawkeyes’ second-round matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers at the NCAA tournament, Clark spoke about her relationship with Kate Martin.

“She’s somebody that’s wired the same way as me,” Caitlin Clark. “At times, that means me and Kate butt heads, but at the end of the day, we know how much we love each other. We step off the court, and it doesn’t matter, we just make each other better.”

#3 A fun time with friends and family

Martin uploaded a series of pictures on Instagram, one of which included a snap with Clark. The two smiled ear to ear, happiness radiating off of them.

#4 Clark credited Martin for pushing her and Iowa to great heights

Before Iowa played against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the national championship game, Clark credited her teammate's leadership skills that led the Hawkeyes to great heights.

"To be honest, I don't think I'd have the type of career if I don't have a teammate like Kate," Caitlin Clark said. "She's been one that has had my back. She holds me accountable. I hold her accountable.”

#5 Attending concerts of their favorite artist

Martin, Caitlin, and a few other former Iowa teammates attended a Taylor Swift concert in June 2023. The group dressed in their finest attire and enjoyed a night of singing and dancing.

The pictures showed them laughing and having a blast with each other.