Reyne Smith injury update: Louisville HC Pat Kelsey shares major news on Cardinals guard's March Madness availability

Louisville guard Reyne Smith has missed the Cardinals' last four games of the season after leaving the game against the California Golden Bears on March 5 with a right ankle injury. Smith has been key to the No. 8-seeded Louisville's turnaround under Pat Kelsey, who has led them to the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ahead of the Cardinals' (27-7, 18-2) first-round clash against the No. 9-seeded Creighton Bluejays (24-10, 15-5 Big East), Kelsey gave a positive update on Smith's availability for the blockbuster game, according to a report by CBS Sports analyst Jon Rothstein.

"Louisville's Reyne Smith (ankle) will play in Thursday's NCAA Tournament game against Creighton, per Pat Kelsey. Has not played since 3/5. Averages 13.4 PPG and has made 106 three-point shots this season," Rothstein tweeted on Tuesday.

The latest update follows one given after the ACC championship game loss to the Duke Blue Devils when Kelsey shared an update about Smith's readiness to play in the NCAA Tournament.

"Yeah, Reyne is going to be ready to go for the NCAA Tournament," Kelsey said to reporters on Saturday. "He's really, really close today. We're excited. Medical staff has done an unbelievable job. He's been working tirelessly on his rehab and his recovery, but he's going to be ready to go."

Reyne Smith key to Pat Kelsey's Louisville revolution

Reyne Smith is averaging 13.4 points on 39.4% shooting, including 38.4% from beyond the arc, 2.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Louisville Cardinals this season.

Smith followed Pat Kelsey from the Charleston Cougars, where he played for him since 2021 after being recruited from the Australian Institute of Sport. He was Kelsey's first recruit at Louisville and during an interview in October, the Cardinals coach revealed the bond between them.

"He's a winner," Kelsey said, via Sports Illustrated. "People mistake (him) sometimes; they think he's like Skip Prosser used to call them 'suburban jump shooters.' That's not Reyne. That's his deal — and he shoots the blood out of the ball, he's tough as nails, and he's on every single scouting report. He's exactly where he needs to be at all times.

"It's almost like having another assistant coach; because he knows what we do and how we do it so well. Selfless, he's a team-(first) dude. It's a shame I only get to coach him for one more year. Because he's a joy."

Smith has been key to the Cardinals' 18-win turnaround from last season adding gloss to Kelsey's first year in charge. The guard has made 106 3-pointers, good for No. 10 in the country and the best in Louisville history.

