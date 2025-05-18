Richard Pitino's Xavier receives massive transfer portal boost as 6'2 point guard announces commitment

North Dakota Fighting Hawks guard Mier Panoam will be playing for the Xavier Musketeers in the 2025-2026 campaign, coached by Richard Pitino, as confirmed by @247Sports on X through reporter Travis Branham on Saturday, May 17.

The development comes after Panoam entered the transfer portal on March 20 after spending his sophomore year with the Fighting Hawks under the tutelage of coach Paul Sather. The incoming 6'2 second-year cog previously played out his freshman season as a member of the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023-2024 season.

"NEWS: North Dakota transfer Mier Panoam has committed to Xavier, he tells @247Sports. Athletic guard that averaged 13.0 PPG, 5.8 RPG and 2.4 APG this season," Branham reported.

Panoam will now be Xavier program that is spearheaded by Richard Pitino, who is the son of legendary college hoops coach and current St. John's Red Storm tactitian Rick Pitino. In the 2024-2025 season, they finished with an overall record of 22-12, 13-7 during Big East conference play earlier this year. They made it to the second round of the 2025 NCAA national tournament.

The Anchorage, Arkansas native now bolsters the Musketeers squad for next year, as they vie to reach greater heights in March Madness. In Panoam's second run in collegiate basketball, he averaged 13.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game, all major improvements from his rookie year.

Washington Wizards forward JT Thor shows love to Mier Panoam's Xavier transfer announcement

(image credits: @mier_balla on Instagram)

As Mier Panoam officially transfers to the Xavier Musketeers for his junior year of collegiate hoops, several individuals from the basketball world are wishing him well in his new endeavor. This includes South Sudanese player JT Thor, who is currently in a two-way contract with the Washington Wizards in the NBA and the Capital City Go-Go of the G-League.

Thor posted on his Instagram story.

"Came up from taking risks. @mier_balla, let's get it!," he wrote with a star and a demon emoji.

Panoam then acknowledged the NBA standout's shout-out on his own Instagram account by reposting the story with a couple of emojis. With support coming in from even individuals in the league, there is no doubt that Panoam is aspiring to reach the same level.

